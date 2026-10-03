Hà Nội launches activities in observance of Vietnamese Cultural Day 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has officially launched its promotion for national culture and heritage following the rollout of a cultural programme themed Thăng Long-Hà Nội: A Thousand Years of Civilisation – A kaleidoscope of Vietnamese colours.

The event, held on October 3 at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Ba Vì Ward, marked the beginning of a series of activities in observance of Việt Nam Cultural Day (November 24) and served to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7 of the Politburo and Action Programme No. 08-CTr/TU dated March 17 of the Standing Committee of the Hà Nội Party Committee.

Speaking at the event, Vũ Thu Hà, vice chairwoman of Hà Nội People's Committee said: "The Politburo's designation of November 24 as "Vietnamese Cultural Day" reflects the Party and State's commitment to cultural development while affirming the people's central role in creating, preserving, enjoying, and promoting national cultural values.

"It also underscores the imperative to deeply embed cultural values ​​into daily life and create conditions for citizens to directly participate in, create, and enjoy cultural products."

Hà said Hà Nội possessed a rich heritage foundation, built up through a thousand-year tradition of civilisation and the cultural interplay between Thăng Long and neighbouring regions. This served as the basis for the city to preserve and promote its heritage values, harmoniously blend tradition with modernity, and transform culture into a driving force for development.

She asked managers of departments, agencies and relevant units to make effective use of cultural institutions and public spaces, creating favourable conditions for local residents and visitors to participate in cultural activities. She also called for the recognition and commendation of outstanding individuals and community initiatives, while encouraging artists and artisans to continue their creative work, pass on cultural heritage, and nurture a love of national culture among younger generations.

“Every resident and family in Hà Nội should start with the simplest actions: actively participating in local cultural events, keeping the environment clean, preserving fine traditions, and practising polite, civil behaviour in public spaces,” Hà said.

"Young people should take the initiative to learn about our heritage, foster creativity, and introduce Vietnamese culture as well as the culture of Thăng Long-Hà Nội to friends both at home and abroad.”

Nguyễn Hữu Thịnh, vice chairman of Ba Vì Ward People's Committee, said his area was home to different groups of people including Kinh, Mường and Dao. They shared the living space and together preserved unique cultural values through their language, attire, folk music and dance as well as rituals and traditional knowledge.

Ba Vì identified local residents as the central force in preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Moving forward, the ward planned to raise public awareness of cultural preservation, empower artisans, elders, and respected community figures to pass down traditions, and integrate heritage conservation with civilised living, sustainable tourism, and economic development for residents.

Also at the event, leaders of Hà Nội and 10 cities and provinces signed an MoU of cooperation to organise events and activities at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. It aims to create best condition for people of all 54 groups to practise and pass on their traditions and heritage from generation to generation.

It would also simultaneously strengthen connections between Hà Nội and localities in the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values.

Many events and activities were held after the launching ceremony at the village and will last until October 4. They include traditional arts of Ba Na, Gia Rai, Êđê, Tày, Thái, Dao, Cơ Tu, and Khmer groups, alongside the cultural spaces of Thăng Long-Hà Nội, exhibition of products from craft villages and signature OCOP products.

As scheduled, many other programmes will take place in the city until November 24 with the highlight being the “Việt Nam Cultural Day in Hà Nội” on November 21-24, in the pedestrian zone around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNS