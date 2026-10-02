London Symphony Orchestra to perform at Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hanoi Concert

HÀ NỘI — Classical music lovers in Hà Nội will once again have the chance to enjoy performances by one of the world’s renowned orchestras at the Vietnam Airlines Classic – Hà Nội Concert 2026 (VACC 2026).

Taking place on October 2 and 3 at the Hồ Gươm Opera House, the two-night concert marks the return of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) to the capital, following their memorable performances in 2017, 2019 and 2025.

As part of the Touching Hanoi Autumn programme, VACC 2026 is organised by Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with the LSO and the Hồ Gươm Opera House.

It aims to promote cultural exchange, bring classical music closer to the public and help showcase Hà Nội – a thousand-year-old capital with a rich cultural identity and appeal as a cultural destination.

“VACC 2026 is not only an uplifting artistic programme, but also carries profound cultural and human values," said Lê Thị Ánh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội's Department of Culture and Sports.

"It marks a strong contribution to promoting the image of Hà Nội as a city rich in cultural identity, dynamic and increasingly integrated with the international community.”

VACC 2026’s production director, musician Nguyễn Quốc Trung, expressed his pride in Vietnam Airlines’ sustained commitment to bringing one of the world’s leading orchestras to Vietnamese audiences since 2017.

According to him, staging a classical concert of international calibre requires the highest standards at every stage, from the orchestra and conductor to the instruments and meticulous preparations carried out down to the minute.​

Joining the LSO this year is Sir Antonio Pappano, who has served as the orchestra’s Chief Conductor since September 2024.

With more than two decades of association with the Royal Opera House, he has made his mark through major opera and symphonic productions, while collaborating with numerous renowned artists and orchestras.

Returning to Hà Nội for the second time after the 2025 concert, Pappano expressed his deep honour at the opportunity, saying that preserving and nurturing the special partnership between the LSO, Vietnam Airlines and Hà Nội’s cultural agencies is a mission of great importance to him personally.

Under his baton, joined by two acclaimed soloists, Benjamin Marquise Gilmore and Eivind Ringstad, VACC 2026 will present three works spanning different periods and musical styles: The Enchanted Lake by Anatoly Lyadov, Sinfonia Concertante by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Symphony No. 5 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The opening piece of the concert – The Enchanted Lake – is distinguished by its richly coloured layers of sound, evoking an ethereal and poetic atmosphere.

It is followed by Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, which brings an elegant balance and refinement to the programme.

Violinist Benjamin Marquise Gilmore and violist Eivind Ringstad will take the solo roles, performing against the orchestral backdrop of the LSO.

Their collaboration adds a new dimension to the programme, while giving Vietnamese audiences the opportunity to experience the solo performances of international artists alongside the rich, harmonious sound of the symphony orchestra.

The programme concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, one of the Russian composer’s most celebrated works, renowned for its emotional depth, powerful climaxes and highly expressive dramatic character.

Together, the three masterpieces create a multi-layered musical journey, moving from gentle, poetic passages to powerful and dramatic sounds.

Alongside the two main concert nights, VACC 2026 will also feature a series of activities connecting artists with the community and music lovers.

The programme offers the public, particularly younger audiences, an opportunity to learn more about symphonic music, meet international artists and gain a closer insight into the people behind the performances on stage.

Held over three consecutive editions from 2017 to 2019, VACC made its mark as the first community-oriented outdoor classical concert in Việt Nam, featuring performances by the LSO.

Founded in 1904, the LSO has a history spanning more than 120 years and is one of the UK’s oldest and leading symphony orchestras. Beyond the concert hall, the orchestra has also made its mark through numerous acclaimed film soundtrack recordings, including Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Through its five performances in Hà Nội, the LSO has given Vietnamese audiences the opportunity to experience international symphonic programmes live, contributing to the richness of the capital’s artistic life. — VNS