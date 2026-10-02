Tribute paid to prominent patriotic figure Huỳnh Thúc Kháng on 150th birth anniversary

ĐÀ NẴNG — A ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huỳnh Thúc Kháng (October 1, 1876 – 2026), a prominent patriotic scholar, cultural figure and former Acting President of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, was held in Đà Nẵng on October 1.

Politburo member and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn attended and delivered a speech at the event.

Addressing the event, President Mẫn recalled that Huỳnh Thúc Kháng was an outstanding patriotic scholar of Việt Nam in the early 20th century, embodying patriotism, integrity, wisdom, mettle, independent thinking and a spirit of reform. As a journalist, political activist and key State leader, he devoted his life to the country and people, placing national and public interests first.

His lasting legacy lies not only in his contributions during a pivotal period of national history, but also in his choices and steadfastness in the face of adversity, the top legislator said.

According to the NA President, Việt Nam is now accelerating development and international integration, entering a new era of development with new opportunities and increasing demands regarding competitiveness, growth quality, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and national governance.

In this context, the country needs the qualities exemplified by Huỳnh Thúc Kháng, including patriotism, intellect, mettle, integrity, innovation and a strong sense of responsibility, President Mẫn said.

He also highlighted great national solidarity as one of Huỳnh Thúc Kháng's most important legacies, noting that this value remains highly relevant today and must continue to be promoted.

He called for continued efforts to harness Vietnamese intellect, will and aspirations, turn human resources into a driving force for development, and make science, technology and innovation engines of growth in order to realise the goal of building a prosperous, civilised, and happy nation.

The 150th birth anniversary of Huỳnh Thúc Kháng is an occasion to honour an outstanding son of Quảng land, a great patriot and a great personality of the nation, but also to reflect on the responsibility of the present generation to the future.

The NA President affirmed that the Party, State, people and armed forces will continue to promote solidarity, self-reliance, development aspirations and determination to advance, with a strong resolve to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and build an increasingly prosperous, strong, civilised and happy country.

For Đà Nẵng, the top legislator said the city is entering a new period of development with broader space, significant potential and higher requirements. He urged the municipal Party Committee, authorities and people to seize opportunities, overcome challenges, strengthen solidarity, renew their thinking and make effective use of the city's potential and advantages to achieve rapid and sustainable development while improving people's quality of life.

He also called on Đà Nẵng to further promote its role as a regional centre and driving force, strengthen links with other localities and make greater contributions to the development of central Việt Nam and the country.

Earlier, delivering a speech at the ceremony, Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee Lê Ngọc Quang emphasised that the anniversary is an opportunity to reaffirm that traditions can only be carried forward through action, gratitude through responsibility, and aspirations through determination, intellect, discipline and unity. — VNA/VNS