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Việt Nam's circus meets 3D mapping

October 01, 2026 - 16:30
The Circus Federation has combined traditional Vietnamese mythology with 3D mapping technology to create a visually striking stage experience. The production blends circus, music, lighting and visual effects in a contemporary way.

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Circus arts and technology bring legend to life

The circus production Sơn Thần Thủy Quái (Mountain Spirit and Water Monster) has premiered at the Central Circus, offering a fresh interpretation of a familiar legend through a combination of circus arts and technology that appeals to audiences of all ages.

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