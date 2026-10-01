Việt Nam's circus meets 3D mapping

The Circus Federation has combined traditional Vietnamese mythology with 3D mapping technology to create a visually striking stage experience. The production blends circus, music, lighting and visual effects in a contemporary way.
The symphony Evergreen Friendship was a large-scale symphonic work meticulously composed by collaborative effort involving four Chinese and four Vietnamese composers in an effort to foster a spirit of creativity and promote exchange and mutual understanding between the peoples and artists of the two countries.
The circus production Sơn Thần Thủy Quái (Mountain Spirit and Water Monster) has premiered at the Central Circus, offering a fresh interpretation of a familiar legend through a combination of circus arts and technology that appeals to audiences of all ages.
UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan Baker highlighted the roundtable with artisans, cultural practitioners from local communities and young people, saying they are an important component of the Hà Nội Document because they brought community voices into the process.
The Cuban news agency Prensa Latina on September 29 officially launched Prisma, a magazine specialising in sustainable tourism, at the ongoing International Tourism Fair of Latin America (FIT America Latina) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.