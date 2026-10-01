Voters’ recommendations provide valuable input for National Assembly’s work

HÀ NỘI — Recommendations from voters provide important practical input for the National Assembly’s legislative, supervisory and decision-making work at its second session while also reflecting Thái Nguyên Province's development needs and challenges.

Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang made the statement on Thursday morning as he and the province’s National Assembly (NA) delegation met with voters from military units and 37 communes and wards in the province.

The meeting was held as part of voter outreach activities ahead of the second session of the 16th-tenure NA.

Under the proposed schedule, the second session is scheduled to open on October 17 and close on November 20.

At the meeting, voters submitted a range of recommendations to the province’s NA delegation, covering such issues as investment in and upgrading information systems for administrative procedures; ensuring seamless and synchronised data sharing in administrative processing; balancing and increasing funding and facilitating access to loans to support production.

The recommendations also cover support for replacing temporary and dilapidated housing; improving healthcare capacity and quality, particularly at the grassroots level; policies for grassroots security personnel and those involved in Fatherland Front affairs; promoting the forest-based economy; and ensuring public safety in landslide-prone areas.

After listening to voters’ opinions, Giang acknowledged and highly appreciated their earnest and responsible contributions, saying they reflected legitimate concerns and aspirations.

He directly addressed specific issues raised by voters.

He stressed that the second session of the 16th-tenure NA would be particularly important in institutionalising the Party’s strategic orientations and policies.

The session will have a substantial workload, including consideration of, discussions on and decisions regarding a number of draft laws and resolutions covering essential areas of social life.

Several draft laws will be put out for broad public consultation, including amendments to the Land Law and the Penal Code, and public contributions are encouraged.

Giang said the provincial NA delegation would seriously compile and fully convey voters’ recommendations to the NA and relevant authorities, monitor the consideration and resolution of the issues raised, and report the outcomes back to voters in accordance with regulations.

Against the backdrop of demands for rapid and sustainable growth, Giang called on Thái Nguyên to closely follow the policies and resolutions of the Party Central Committee, NA and Government, as well as the Prime Minister’s directions.

The province should translate its growth targets into specific indicators, timelines and responsibilities for each sector, locality and project.

Voter meeting in Đồng Nai

Also on Thursday, Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Lê Minh Trí, together with the NA delegation of the southern province of Đồng Nai, met with voters ahead of the second session of the 16th-tenure NA.

The meeting was attended by 400 voters from eight wards.

Voters said that although the province’s transport infrastructure had developed significantly in recent years, it still failed to meet demand, with frequent congestion reported in Trảng Dài, Tam Hiệp, Phước Tân and Hố Nai wards.

Several communes and wards in the province have also recently experienced flooding, particularly Phước Tân Ward, located downstream of the Buông River.

Voters also raised concerns about increasingly complex online scams and measures to care for older people and proactively respond to population ageing.

Voter Phạm Thị Hà from Hòa Bình residential quarter in Trấn Biên Ward said the province was converting the former Biên Hòa 1 Industrial Park into an urban, commercial and service area.

She said authorities needed to develop a comprehensive, long-term plan for land-use planning and the development of transport and technical infrastructure in the area after the conversion, while ensuring seamless connectivity with HCM City and Long Thành airport.

Trí said the province had significant development advantages, with Long Thành International Airport representing a particularly important asset.

He said no other locality in Việt Nam currently had an airport of comparable scale and that the project would facilitate the province’s connectivity with major cities around the world.

The province should develop a long-term vision for urban development, services and logistics to make full use of the airport’s potential, while stepping up investment in science and technology and using them as a foundation for rapid and sustainable development, he said.

On transport, Trí said the urgent requirement for the province was to complete its regional transport network and connections with the airport, creating a new growth driver and enabling the province to make the most of its potential and advantages.

Regarding online scams, he said the issue was relatively new and the State was continuing to improve the legal framework to prevent and tackle such crimes effectively.

“While handling online fraud was the responsibility of competent authorities, residents should also remain vigilant and regularly follow warnings issued by relevant agencies,” he said.

Trí said the province had 279 projects facing difficulties and obstacles, of which more than 150 had so far been resolved.

He described this as a positive outcome that would help the province unlock resources and create momentum for sustainable growth.

Population ageing is also receiving close attention from the Party and State, he said, noting that a range of policies had been introduced to improve healthcare for the population and prioritise resources for older people and children. Couples who meet the relevant conditions are also encouraged to have more than two children. — VNS