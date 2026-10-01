Public investment disbursement reaches 55.5% of 2026 target

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam disbursed VNĐ567.77 trillion (US$21.85 billion) in public investment capital as of September 24, equivalent to 55.5 per cent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

Excluding 5 per cent of the local public investment plan, equivalent to VNĐ30.67 trillion, earmarked for investment in the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Railway, the disbursement rate reached 57.2 per cent of the plan assigned by the PM.

As of September 24, eight ministries and central agencies and 20 localities had disbursed funds at or above the national average. Among central agencies, the Ministry of National Defence had disbursed VNĐ31.8 trillion, followed by the Ministry of Public Security with VNĐ29.9 trillion and the Ministry of Construction with VNĐ17 trillion.

Among localities, Hà Nội posted the highest disbursement at VNĐ101.6 trillion, followed by Hồ Chí Minh City with VNĐ89.5 trillion.

Regarding capital allocation, the Ministry of Finance said the 2026 public investment plan funded by the State budget totals 1.02 quadrillion, including VNĐ372.38 trillion from the central budget and VNĐ650.22 trillion from local budgets.

By the reporting date, VNĐ1.01 quadrillion had been allocated in detail to tasks and projects, equivalent to 98.1 per cent of the plan assigned by the PM after excluding VNĐ15.01 trillion in additional local budget balancing capital.

Unallocated capital totalled VNĐ19.76 trillion, or 1.9 per cent of the assigned plan, involving six ministries and central agencies and 23 localities.

To accelerate disbursement in the remaining months, the Ministry of Finance asked ministries, central agencies and localities to implement the public investment disbursement scoring mechanism, ensuring realistic registered progress and complete, accurate and consistent data. VNA/VNS