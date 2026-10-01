The grey area of digital platform work

Some Grab drivers have raised concerns over the company's flexible fee mechanism, which they say has reduced their earnings. Their concerns also highlight broader questions about drivers' rights and platforms' responsibilities in the emerging digital economy.
Long Thành Airport is scheduled to begin commercial operations in December 2026, with many key components now nearing completion. In late September, construction teams are focusing on completing the central section and western wing of the passenger terminal. Trials are under way on escalators, baggage handling systems, security scanners and runway lights, alongside a simulated fuel leak drill.
With ethnic people accounting for more than 83 per cent of its population, Lạng Sơn has identified digital literacy at the grassroots level as an important means of narrowing the development gap between urban and rural areas.
A criminal ring allegedly charged VNĐ700–900 million (US$27,000–35,000) per person to arrange illegal work in the UK and Ireland, using counterfeit Irish visas affixed directly to Vietnamese passports to evade immigration controls.
Courses' levels range from BIPA 1 to BIPA 6, enabling Vietnamese learners from different backgrounds to develop practical Bahasa Indonesia skills while gaining greater understanding of Indonesian society, culture and everyday communication.
As the southern metropolis shifts towards high-tech manufacturing, digital economy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), research and development (R&D), and high-value logistics, regional competition has transformed from attracting capital to securing elite human resources.