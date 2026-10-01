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The grey area of digital platform work

October 01, 2026 - 16:38
Some Grab drivers have raised concerns over the company's flexible fee mechanism, which they say has reduced their earnings. Their concerns also highlight broader questions about drivers' rights and platforms' responsibilities in the emerging digital economy.

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Equipment testing under way at Long Thành airport

Long Thành Airport is scheduled to begin commercial operations in December 2026, with many key components now nearing completion. In late September, construction teams are focusing on completing the central section and western wing of the passenger terminal. Trials are under way on escalators, baggage handling systems, security scanners and runway lights, alongside a simulated fuel leak drill.

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