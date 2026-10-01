NA Standing Committee opens seventh session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its seventh session in Hà Nội on Thursday, the last regular session to prepare for the second session of the 16th-tenure NA.

NA President Trần Thanh Mẫn said the session will be held in two phases, with the first taking place from October 1 to 2 and the second after the 14th Party Central Committee meeting.

The committee is scheduled to give opinions on five draft laws and one draft resolution, Government reports on socio-economic development, the State budget and the allocation of the central budget, reports on citizens' petitions and review preparations for the second NA session.

He noted that the second NA session will begin earlier than usual and involve a very large legislative workload. Holding the October session earlier will give agencies more time to complete documents before submitting them to the NA.

Mẫn called for continued strong innovation in thinking and working methods and improvements in the quality of every item to be submitted to the NA.

The draft laws to be discussed at the session have broad scopes and are closely related to the investment and business environment as well as the management and use of national resources, he said.

Noting that the second NA session is expected to last only one month while having an extremely heavy workload, he asked agencies to urgently review new policies and orientations that need to be institutionalised and prepare relevant legislative tasks right after the Party Central Committee session concludes.

With only 16 days remaining before the opening of the NA session, he urged NA Standing Committee members to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and contribute substantive opinions, ensuring that all matters submitted to the NA are politically mature, legally sound, thoroughly documented and feasible.

During the session reviewing the draft revised Land Law on Thursday afternoon, Mẫn said the draft law must be carefully and thoroughly prepared because it will affect the economy and people's lives. Its completion for adoption must be treated as a key task at the upcoming NA session, he added. — VNS