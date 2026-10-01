Equipment testing under way at Long Thành airport

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Long Thành Airport is scheduled to begin commercial operations in December 2026, with many key components now nearing completion. In late September, construction teams are focusing on completing the central section and western wing of the passenger terminal. Trials are under way on escalators, baggage handling systems, security scanners and runway lights, alongside a simulated fuel leak drill.
|A trial run of the baggage tray handling system at Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal. VNA/VNS Photos Công Phong
|Airfield lights and signs on Runway 1 at Long Thành airport undergo testing on the evening of September 29, 2026.
|A panoramic view of Long Thành airport at dusk on September 29, 2026.
|Airfield lights and signs on Runway 1 at Long Thành airport undergo testing on the evening of September 29, 2026.
|A drill simulating a fuel leak during aircraft refuelling at Long Thành airport.
|A drill simulating a fuel leak during aircraft refuelling at Long Thành airport.
|Escalators undergo testing at Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
|Inside the passenger terminal at Long Thành airport in late September 2026.
|Escalators undergo testing at Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
|Inside the passenger terminal at Long Thành airport in late September 2026.
|Escalators undergo testing at Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
|Inside the passenger terminal at Long Thành airport in late September 2026.
|Inside the passenger terminal at Long Thành airport in late September 2026.