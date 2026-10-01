More than 424 years’ imprisonment imposed in Gia Lai case over organising illegal drug use

GIA LAI — The Gia Lai Provincial Court on Wednesday afternoon sentenced 58 defendants to a combined total of more than 424 years in prison in a large-scale case of organising illegal drug use, with Nguyễn Võ Tùng Lâm identified as the ringleader.

Under the verdict, Lâm, 34, owner of two business premises – The Voice at 22 Thống Nhất Street and Motel Family at 102 Cao Bá Quát Street, Diên Hồng Ward – was found to be the leader who directly organised and ran the criminal operation.

The panel sentenced Lâm to nine years and six months’ imprisonment for “organising the illegal use of narcotic substances”.

Among the defendants, 13 staff members were found to have actively assisted Lâm in managing and operating the two business premises, and received sentences ranging from eight to nine years in prison. The remaining defendants were given terms of between two and nine years, depending on the nature, degree and specifics of their offending.

According to the indictment, from July 29, 2024 to September 15 last year, although aware that many guests were renting rooms to organise the illegal use of narcotic substances, Lâm still directed managers and staff to accept guests, allocate rooms, collect payments and prepare conditions to facilitate drug use in order to obtain illicit profits.

Under Lâm’s direction, managers and staff at the two premises took part in allocating rooms, collecting room rental fees, preparing equipment, providing food and drink, arranging female attendants and acting as lookouts.

Room rental fees were collected in cash or via bank transfers into staff members’ accounts, then pooled and handed over to Lâm.

During their operation, the two premises generated revenue of more than VNĐ36.1 billion (US$1.3 million); after deducting costs, Lâm gained illicit profits of over VNĐ18 billion ($693,200).

In the early hours of September 15 last year, the Provincial Police Department’s investigative agency inspected the two premises and discovered 13 rooms being used to organise the illegal consumption of narcotic substances.

At the time of the inspection, authorities found 102 people, including 90 drug users and 12 staff members.

Through forensic examination, officials determined that the seized substances were ketamine and MDMA; all individuals tested positive for narcotics.

The investigation established that, in the rooms, many defendants had discussed and pooled money to buy drugs, rented rooms, prepared equipment, divided the drugs and organised multiple people to use them together. Their conduct met all the elements of the offence of “organising the illegal use of narcotic substances”.

The case went to trial from Tuesday, involving 58 defendants. As one defendant was a minor, the proceedings were conducted in accordance with the law, ensuring that person’s legitimate rights and interests. — VNS