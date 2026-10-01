Symphony highlights musical collaboration between Việt Nam and China

HÀ NỘI — A symphony titled Evergreen Friendship treated music lovers to beautiful sounds symbolising harmony and cooperation at Hà Nội's Hồ Gươm Theatre on September 29 to celebrate the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange.

The piece was a symphonic work meticulously formulated by the collaborative effort of four Chinese and four Vietnamese composers, in a bid to foster a spirit of creativity and promote exchange and mutual understanding between the peoples and artists of the two countries.

As part of the project, musicians and poets from Guangxi Arts University, the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, the Việt Nam Musicians' Association and the Việt Nam National Academy of Music undertook trips to Việt Nam and China to explore each other's lands, people, history and culture, while sharing their emotions and artistic inspiration.

These journeys resulted in the creation of eight symphonic works and two songs, forming a rich artistic programme in which each piece possessed its own unique voice. They all converged in a shared spirit of friendship, empathy and a mutual desire to foster connections between the two nations.

"The symphony, a joint composition by Vietnamese and Chinese musicians, used music, a universal language, to celebrate the occasion and strengthen friendship. This in itself stands as the most vivid testament to the deep bonds between the peoples of China and Việt Nam," said Tian Qiru, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam.

"This marked the first time that composers from both nations joined forces to create a symphony sharing the same theme, genre and form – a work that embodied the collective wisdom and dedication of artists from both countries. Every note resonates with the sentiments of the two peoples, while every melodic passage echoes the journey of China-Việt Nam friendship."

Before coming to Việt Nam, the piece premiered in October 2025 at the 14th China-ASEAN Music Week in Nanning and was performed at the HCM City International Music Festival in November 2025, along with other recent performances in Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

"In two days, we will mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. On this occasion, I would like to draw upon the melody and sentiment of this piece of music to convey my deepest gratitude to all of you, those who are wholeheartedly dedicated to the cause of China-Việt Nam friendship," said Tian.

Composer and Associate Professor Dr Đỗ Hồng Quân, chairman of the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said Evergreen Friendship was a collaborative music project of significant scale and depth and an activity to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

He acknowledged the contributions of artists and musicians from both countries, noting that the project – from its initial concept and creative explorations to the transformation of the written score into melodies performed on stage – reflected a process marked by artistic rigour, creativity and a deep sense of responsibility.

“Tonight’s symphony is a powerful testament to the extraordinary power of music, a universal language that transcends borders, unites people, conveys profound humanistic values and connects us heart to heart,” he said. — VNS