HTV develops AI-powered short-form series ‘Bãi Săn’

HCM CITY — HCM City Radio and Television (HTV), part of the HCM City Press, Radio and Television Agency, and TFS Studio have announced Bãi Săn, an AI-powered short-form series.

The producers said it is the first episodic AI-powered production made directly by HTV and TFS. CapCut is the project’s technology partner, providing access to its tools and resources.

In development since July 2026, the series is designed to reflect changing audiovisual consumption habits and the growing popularity of short-form content among young audiences on digital platforms.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by writer Nguyễn Đình Tú, Bãi Săn explores science fiction, a genre that can require substantial investment and complex production design when made using conventional methods. The project combines TFS’s television production expertise with AI tools supported by CapCut, including Seedance 2.5 and EditPilot.

The producers said the roles of technology and human creativity are distinct. AI is used to generate visual environments and imagery based on prompts, artistic direction and character designs established by the director. EditPilot helps speed up post-production by enabling the team to produce initial rough cuts more efficiently.

TFS’s team retains responsibility for the artistic direction and content, including screenplay adaptation, directing, voice acting and editing.

The launch of Bãi Săn shows how AI is increasingly being applied across different fields, in line with Resolution No. 57’s goal of creating breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The 15-episode series, with each episode running about three minutes, follows a schoolgirl who can decipher ancient scripts. After her best friend is transformed into a Dragon Person in an accident, she is drawn into a conflict between the Beast People and a secret organisation of hunters. She must also uncover mysteries hidden beneath Imperial Capital University.

The series explores how choices, rather than species, define the line between good and evil. Friendship, love and family bonds help its characters confront prejudice and hatred, and find empathy and hope.

Nguyễn Đình Tú is an established military writer and head of the Creative Writing Department at Military Arts Magazine. He has also served as the magazine’s prose editor, head of its Prose Department and deputy editor-in-chief.

His honours include the magazine’s Short Story Award in 1999, the Ministry of Public Security-Việt Nam Writers’ Association Novel Award in 2002, the Ministry of National Defence’s Five-Year Literature Award in 2004 and the Ministry of Public Security’s Ten-Year Literature Award in 2009. He has also received the Việt Nam Writers’ Association Award and other awards for short stories, poetry and literary reportage.

The producers said Bãi Săn aims to preserve the humanistic spirit of its literary source, exploring what it means to be human at the boundary between good and evil. They described AI as a visual production tool supporting the adaptation of an established literary work, rather than a means of producing content at scale. — VNS