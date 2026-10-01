Youth Cinema Festival kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Youth Cinema Festival 2026 (Youth CineFest 2026) kicked off in HCM City on Tuesday, featuring a series of film screenings, the project market, and exchanges with filmmakers.

The festival is organised by the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography, with the support of the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam and the French Institute in Việt Nam.

It marks the 50th anniversary of the school’s establishment and development (1976 – 2026) and has a profound significance in the context of HCM City being designated a UNESCO Creative City of Film.

The event features the theme of “Mở Khung Hình – Phóng Tầm Mắt” (Unframing – Expanding), dedicated to young people at the beginning of their careers, respecting their creativity and broadening their perspectives.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Phạm Huy Quang, the school’s headmaster, said, “The festival serves both as an artistic platform and a calling card that helps young filmmakers enter the industry, where their works are viewed through a professional lens.

“The event aims to seek outstanding works and talented individuals who can contribute to the development of a high-quality cinema ecosystem in HCM City, and foster connection between young filmmakers and film companies in the city.”

The festival received 135 submitted short films and documentaries, and selected 31 for the competition round.

The films are produced by students at the University of Theatre and Cinematography, the Fulbright University Vietnam, the HCM City University of Technology, the Hoa Sen University, the HCM City University of Economics, the Viễn Đông College, the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, the RMIT University Vietnam, and the FPT University HCM City.

The organiser will grant three prizes for best films, an audience choice award, and prizes for director, screenwriter, cinematographer, actor, and actress.

The festival includes a “Short Film Project Market” where young filmmaking teams can pitch their ongoing projects, including short films, short documentaries, mini-series, or micro-dramas.

The organiser received 41 projects and selected 12 works to pitch, with the aim of finding three winners to earn funding for film production.

During the festival, there are networking sessions, professional exchanges, and conversations with directors and producers Trần Thanh Huy and Trần Nhân Kiên. Both are alumni of the school and have earned fame in the industry.

The event features screenings of short French films, including Lola Et Le Piano À Bruits (Lola and the Sound Piano) by Augusto Zanovello, Vilaine Fille, Mauvais Garçon (Two Ships) by Justine Triet, and Chasse Royale (Royal Hunt) by Lise Akoka and Romane Guéret.

It also includes works by Vietnamese independent filmmakers, such as Tận Hưởng Những Gian Truân (Enjoying the Hardships) by Trần Nhựt Long, Thành Phố Tôi Yêu (The City I Love) by Dương Huy, Xin Cảm Ơn, Tôi Sẽ Kiện (Thank You, I’ll Sue) by Nguyễn Quyết Thắng, and Chân Trời Rực Rỡ (Bright Horizon) by Lan Nguyên.

Free screenings of all the works are being held at the University of Theatre and Cinematography and Mega GS Cao Thắng until October 2.

The festival’s awards and closing ceremony will be held at the school on October 2. — VNS