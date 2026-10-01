Exhibition celebrates Vũ Dân Tân's 80th birthday

HÀ NỘI — Vũ Dân Tân Museum will open its studio on October 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the artist’s birth.

Entitled The Writers’ Unmasking: A Game of Literary Memory, the exhibition will feature a series of portraits by Tân depicting literary figures.

In 2009, while battling a serious illness and sensing that his life was drawing to an end, Tân embarked on a deeply personal tribute to his father, the renowned playwright and publisher Vũ Đình Long.

Rather than identifying his subjects, Tân planned an exhibition shrouded in anonymity. The canvases would bear no names, only simple titles such as Writer #1, Writer #2 and so on.

It was conceived as a silent game of memory, an interactive riddle inviting audiences to identify the authors hidden beneath the brushstrokes.

Tân was regarded as one of the pioneering figures in contemporary art in Việt Nam. He worked across multiple media and was particularly known for his art objects and installations.

Beyond his own practice, he played a pivotal role in the development of contemporary art in Việt Nam by establishing Salon Natasha, one of the country’s first independent art spaces.

The opening day is free for everyone from 5pm to 7pm at 443 Ngọc Thụy Street. The Open Studio is located on the 3rd floor. Free admission for visitors under 18 and over 60. — VNS