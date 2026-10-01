Nghệ An Province launches shared data repository

HÀ NỘI — The central province of Nghệ An on Thursday held a ceremony to launch a shared data repository, and a provincial management and analysis platform.

The move was aimed to concretises the Party’s directives regarding breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while demonstrating the province's determination to innovate its governance and management methods by adopting a data-driven approach.

The shared data repository was established in accordance with national and provincial data architecture frameworks. It supports connectivity via APIs and the Local Government Service Platform (LGSP), while ensuring data standardisation and quality control based on the ‘accurate, complete, clean and live’ criteria.

The system comprises four components: a shared data repository, a "iNgheAn" management handbook, a real-time management platform and open data/open sharing capabilities.

On data, the system is connected to the national finance database, while eight provincial sectors have developed 148 datasets. The provincial repository contains 93 datasets across 21 categories, all cleaned and quality-checked before being uploaded.

In terms of management, the system features a dashboard structured across three tiers and nine key data axes.

The "iNgheAn" application, which is developed for both iOS and Android, enables leaders to monitor and access information anytime, anywhere, while gradually establishing an AI-powered data assistant. An open data portal has also been established, facilitating public and business access to data authorised for public release.

Regarding governance and human resources, the province has developed tools such as data catalogs and data dictionaries, as well as draft regulations on data management, connectivity, and sharing. It has also organised training for 160 focal-point officials, comprising 130 at the commune level and 30 at the provincial level.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Thái Văn Thành, vice chairman of the Nghệ An Provincial People's Committee, said that the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 identifies the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of national development.

He noted that establishing a shared data repository is not merely about aggregating data in one place for storage. More importantly, it is about facilitating the flow of data across different levels and sectors, thereby transforming data into a resource that supports governance and development.

He stressed that agencies managing the shared data repository must ensure data is complete, accurate, timely, connected and shareable, with regular updates to keep it clean, consistent and up to date.

The Department of Science and Technology is required to coordinate with relevant agencies to urgently finalise the province's data architecture, governance framework, catalogs, data dictionaries, and regulations regarding data management, connectivity and sharing.

Data utilisation must be closely linked to ensuring cybersecurity and network safety, as well as protecting state secrets and personal data in accordance with regulations, Thành noted. — BIZHUB/VNS