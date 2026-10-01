Hà Nội accelerates Internet infrastructure transition to IPv6

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will promote the transition of networks and services belonging to government agencies and enterprises to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) over the next four years with an aim to have the IPv6 usage rate reaching 90-100 per cent by 2030.

The plan, issued under Plan No. 379/KH-UBND signed by Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trương Việt Dũng on Wednesday, aims to accelerate the city’s transition to IPv6-only operations in 2026-30, laying the foundation for next-generation technologies such as AI, IoT and cloud computing.

The plan's overarching goal is to guide, promote and accelerate the transition of network infrastructure, systems and Internet services to IPv6, moving toward a phased implementation of IPv6-only operations.

It develops a detailed roadmap for transitioning the networks and services of agencies, units and enterprises to IPv6-only.

According to the plan, the city will coordinate with the Central Post Office Department to transit the specialised data transmission network to IPv6.

During 2026-27, the city will prepare resources and pilot IPv6-only operations on core and mobile networks, starting with small-scale internal deployments at the Department of Science and Technology before wider rollout.

This phase will set a detailed roadmap, assess IPv6-only readiness across infrastructure, equipment and software, and develop policies to make IPv6-only the default.

During the period, VNNIC’s shared platforms will support pilot and wider IPv6-only deployment across municipal agencies, with access networks targeted for full IPv6-only operation and an IPv6 usage rate of 72 per cent.

During 2027-28, Hà Nội will accelerate IPv6-only deployment for government systems, prioritising new IPv6-native systems and shifting existing IDC, cloud and content networks from dual-stack to IPv6-only, targeting 80-90 per cent IPv6 usage.

By 2029-30, IPv6-only operations will be expanded citywide in line with the national roadmap, with IPv4 phased out except for specialised systems and IPv6 usage reaching 90-100 per cent.

Throughout implementation, progress will be measured, evaluated and adjusted as necessary to ensure alignment with actual conditions in Hà Nội and across the country. — BIZHUB/VNS