Artist explores science, technology and philosophy through painting

HÀ NỘI — Translator and artist Đức Dũng is making his solo debut in an exhibition at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, with paintings that bring together scientific thinking, technology and philosophical reflection.

Painting has been part of Dũng’s life since childhood. After informal training and years as a self-taught artist, he returns seriously to the easel only after embracing a more contemplative approach to life.

“I began studying painting and divided the process into two parts: skills and ideas. I learned from international experts about documenting, synthesising and working with different materials and tools," said Dũng.

“The ideas came to me through books, which inspired me to convey my perspective on the world, nature, objects and people.”

The exhibition features a series of abstract and symbolic works in acrylic and oil on canvas exploring the interconnected themes of nature, humanity and all things.

Dũng draws the blue sky as a metaphor for infinity, where people confront profound questions about existence, freedom and the meaning of values in life. Blue is not merely the colour of the sky, but also an expression of inner depth and an ever-expanding awareness.

He also depicts the sea as both a landscape and a symbol of compassion and openness. Its waves and moments of stillness evoke a state that is at once turbulent and peaceful, much like the human mind when confronting the world.

Trees and mountains are presented as biological entities and living beings imbued with consciousness. The old trees remain full of vitality, while the mountains symbolise the steadfast, contemplative and mysterious nature of human beings, as well as their capacity for change.

“I am impressed by the connection between culture and art in the works of Dũng," said sculptor, Associate Professor and PhD Ngô Tuấn Phong, rector of the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts.

"His artistic style offers a distinctly different perspective from that of formally trained artists. It is evident that he has poured all of his creative energy and uninhibited emotions into works. It is precisely this free and vivid emotional expression on the surface of his paintings that creates Dũng’s distinctive character, uniqueness and artistic value.”

At the exhibition, Dũng also presents a 19-volume series on digital transformation, which he translated himself. The series was compiled and translated over six years to provide Vietnamese readers with a systematic and accessible introduction to the digital age.

It covers a wide range of topics, including economics, 4.0 business management, digital government, 4.0 crime, green consumption and the space economy.

“I think this series is useful for people who want to understand the digital world, especially digital culture,” said translator Trịnh Lữ.

“I see it as a meaningful contribution. The series reflects the dedication of someone with strong language skills and a deep interest in the changes taking place in society, with the aim of sharing knowledge with the wider community.”

The exhibition runs until October 5 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. — VNS