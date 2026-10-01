Circus arts and technology bring legend to life

HÀ NỘI — The circus production Sơn Thần Thủy Quái (Mountain Spirit and Water Monster) has premiered at the Central Circus, offering a fresh interpretation of a familiar legend through a combination of circus arts and technology that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Inspired by the legend of Sơn Tinh and Thủy Tinh, the story of the Hùng King’s contest to choose a husband for his daughter is reimagined through circus in a vast visual space featuring 3D mapping, a water stage, lighting, music and other modern effects.

From the peaceful land of the Hùng Kings to the clash between Sơn Tinh (the mountain god) and Thủy Tinh (the water god), the story moves between contrasting worlds of mountains and oceans, culminating in a battle between the two gods before ending with a message of love, unity and human resilience.

“Technology has opened up new possibilities for the stage, but it has also brought new challenges for artists,” said Tống Toàn Thắng, director of the Việt Nam Circus Federation.

“They have had to train and perform in a new environment that requires greater precision and effort in every movement.”

According to Thắng, the federation began preparing the production in late 2025, gradually upgrading the stage with a water-spraying floor and overhead water and lighting systems.

Nguyễn Văn Thái, who plays the role of Thủy Tinh, said the use of technology – and particularly 3D mapping – has created new demands for circus performers.

“While a traditional circus performance may take about five months to rehearse, this show requires more training to ensure performers can work seamlessly with the lighting, visuals and new stage environment,” Thái said.

“Normally, when the audience applauds, I smile and look at them. But today, when I heard their cheers, I got goosebumps. I just wanted to shout along with them. I love the audience,” Thái said after the show’s recent debut.

The federation collaborated with visual graphics studio VietArt to create the production that integrates technology into the storytelling, rather than using it merely as a visual effect.

3D mapping transforms the stage as the story unfolds, taking audiences from Sơn Tinh’s world of mountains, forests and wildlife to Thủy Tinh’s mystical underwater realm.

The production team uses multiple projectors, lasers and fire and water effects to create an immersive 360-degree stage.

Despite its extensive use of technology, Mountain Spirit and Water Monster keeps circus artistry and performers as the main focus, with aerial acts, acrobatics, balancing feats and animal performances.

Audiences do more than follow the story. They are drawn into the worlds inhabited by the characters.

“I have been in Việt Nam for some time, but this is the first time I have seen a circus show combined with 3D mapping,” said 45-year-old Salem Alexis from France.

“The visuals are impressive, and the performance helps me better understand Vietnamese legends and culture through the combination of different art forms.”

Music is another highlight helping connect the show’s settings and dramatic developments. Symphonic pop, world music and cinematic EDM are blended with traditional Vietnamese instruments, creating distinct musical identities for the characters and stage settings.

The 75-minute show will be staged at 67-69 Trần Nhân Tông Street on October 3 and 4. Tickets are available at xiecvietnam.vn/lich-dien. — VNS