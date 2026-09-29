Vietnamese language programme in Russia opens new academic year

MOSCOW — Fun Vietnamese, run by the Vietnamese Students' Association in Russia, opened its 2026–2027 academic year on September 27, extending its push to keep the Vietnamese language and national cultural identity alive among young people abroad.

Enrolment reached 73 students, a clear expansion in scale. Of those, 69 are children of Vietnamese families in Russia, while four are native Russians studying the language out of interest in the culture or for family and daily-life reasons.

The programme's team has also grown to 22 members, including eight on the academic affairs board, 10 teaching assistants and four on the communications board.

This year, lessons will weave Vietnamese culture, history and everyday life into the curriculum, tailored to each age group.

The main change is the formal adoption of Chào Tiếng Việt (Hello Vietnamese), teaching materials by author Nguyễn Thụy Anh. They are designed to broaden teaching methods and tie language study to real-life experience, shifting lessons from drilling sentence structures toward a more engaging exploration of culture. The move also forms part of a wider effort to steadily refine its methodology and raise the quality of teaching.

Mai Nguyễn Tuyết Hoa, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, praised the volunteer team for keeping the classes running. She hoped that Fun Vietnamese will continue to grow, widen its activities and deliver further gains in the years ahead.

The opening ceremony launched the new year with a packed calendar of events. Planned activities include celebrations for Vietnamese Teachers' Day on November 20, Vietnamese Language Honouring Day, the 86th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Vanguard Children's Union, and the 137th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNA/VNS