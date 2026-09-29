HCM City, Mekong Delta face highest tides of 2026

HCM CITY — HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta are facing their highest tidal levels of the year, with flooding expected in low-lying and riverside areas through Wednesday, as authorities warn that high tides could coincide with rainfall and upstream water flows.

Water levels in HCM City are forecast to exceed warning level 3 at several monitoring stations, while Cần Thơ could see its highest tide on record, according to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Centre.

The high-tide episode is expected to peak from Monday through Wednesday, with the highest water levels forecast during the morning and evening rush hours.

At the Thủ Dầu Một station, water levels are forecast to reach 1.75-1.85 metres, 15-25 centimetres above warning level 3.

At the Phú An and Nhà Bè stations, levels are expected to reach 1.60-1.65 metres, around 5 centimetres above the warning level.

The highest tides are forecast between 6-8am and 5-7pm, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying and riverside areas, particularly if heavy rain occurs at the same time.

Parts of HCM City were already inundated on Sunday, including areas around Thanh Đa and streets in the former District 7, disrupting travel and daily activities.

In Cần Thơ, water on the Hậu River reached 2.23 metres on Monday morning, 6 cm higher than the previous day and 23 cm above warning level 3. River water spilt into residential areas, flooding several streets and disrupting traffic and business activities.

Several streets, including Bùi Hữu Nghĩa, Lê Hồng Phong, Cách Mạng Tháng 8 and Nguyễn Văn Cừ, as well as areas around Ninh Kiều Wharf, were inundated by 0.3-0.7 metres, with some locations approaching one metre.

At Bình Thủy Primary School, staff were deployed to clear access routes and help students cross flooded areas. The school has also delayed its start time to 8am during periods of severe high tide to make it easier for parents to take their children to school.

In Vĩnh Long, sections of National Highway 1 were covered by about half a metre of water early Monday, causing some vehicles to break down. Flooding was also reported in parts of Đồng Tháp, Cà Mau and An Giang.

Cần Thơ’s hydro-meteorological station forecast the city’s tide could reach 2.28 metres on Tuesday afternoon, one centimetre higher than the previous record set in 2022. Water levels were expected to gradually decline from Wednesday but remain high.

Meteorologists said the elevated water levels were being compounded by rainfall and water flowing downstream on the Mekong River system.

Residents have been advised to monitor tide forecasts, adjust travel times and routes, and avoid deeply flooded areas.

The flooding comes as HCM City steps up investment in longer-term flood resilience.

The city has approved the CRUS2 project, a VNĐ7.69 trillion (US$294 million) scheme to upgrade stormwater drainage and wastewater collection systems and reduce chronic flooding in the western part of the city.

The project will cover eight wards and receive about VNĐ5.06 trillion in loans from the Asian Development Bank, with the remaining VNĐ2.63 trillion provided by the city. It is scheduled for implementation through 2029. — VNS