Tropical depression makes landfall with wide area affected

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in the central region have been getting ready to respond to a tropical depression that makes landfall tonight, after heavy rain in several areas caused flooding and landslides over the weekend.

By early Monday, it was over inland coastal areas of Hà Tĩnh Province and northern Quảng Trị, with sustained winds at 39-74km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

The NCHMF said that the depression would continue moving west-northwest at about 10km per hour, passing through Quảng Trị and Hà Tĩnh into central Laos and gradually weakening to a low-pressure system.

Although not particularly intense, the tropical depression was expected to bring rain over a very large area, covering many provinces and cities in the north and central regions. Affected localities in the central region include Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Huế and Đà Nẵng.

In the north, affected areas include the midlands and deltas of the northern region and the southern parts of Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Tuyên Quang and Lào Cai provinces.

The disaster risk level is assessed at level three out of five.

Under the influence of the tropical depression, sea areas from southern Nghệ An to Huế City are expected to experience strong winds and rough seas, with waves of up to 4m.

These hazardous conditions could capsize, sink or damage fishing vessels, cargo ships, tourist boats and other seagoing craft. Aquaculture cages, mooring areas and coastal structures are also at risk of damage. Offshore fishing, maritime transport and tourism activities are likely to be disrupted.

On Tuesday, the midlands and deltas of the northern region, the southern parts of Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Tuyên Quang and Lào Cai provinces, as well as Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị will see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall typically ranging from 30–60mm and potentially exceeding 100mm in some places.

The heavy rain event is likely to persist in these areas until Wednesday morning.

Owing to prolonged heavy rainfall, the NCHMF warns of a very high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions and widespread inundation in low-lying areas of Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị and Huế.

Real-time information on the forecast rain and thunderstorms is available at http://nchmf.gov.vn. Real-time flash flood and landslide risk information is available at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn and in bulletins issued by the NCHMF.

Storms ongoing

Isolated heavy rain on Saturday evening caused water levels to rise rapidly in many parts of Đà Nẵng City, leading to localised flooding and potential safety risks for residents.

Reports indicate that in the Đà Sơn 8 residential group and along Mẹ Suốt Street in Hoà Khánh Ward, water rose quickly overnight. Functional forces urgently evacuated residents from deeply flooded areas during the night.

In several mountainous districts in the west of Quảng Trị Province, localised flooding and isolation occurred at bridges, overflowing weirs and roads, including in La Lay, Đakrông, Ba Lòng, A Dơi, Hướng Lập, Hướng Sơn, Lìa and Lao Bảo communes.

Prolonged heavy rain also caused the Sê Pôn River to rise, flooding Lao Bảo Commune. Functional forces relocated nearly 60 households to safety.

On National Highway 15D, in the section passing through La Lay Commune, heavy rain triggered embankment landslides, with soil and rocks spilling onto the road surface and causing a complete blockage. Provincial Road 588 through Ba Lòng Commune and Provincial Road 586 in A Dơi Commune experienced flooded sections, impeding travel.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Road section through Tà Rụt Commune, a landslide caused around 200cu.m of soil and rocks to spill onto the road, blocking traffic and preventing vehicles from passing. Tà Rụt Commune police deployed personnel to regulate traffic, whereas relevant units mobilised equipment to clear debris and open a temporary passage for vehicles.

In Ba Lòng Commune, many bridges and overflowing weirs were deeply submerged, with some weirs flooded to depths of up to 3m. Local authorities installed warning signs and stationed guards to restrict residents and vehicles from entering hazardous areas.

Given the complex development of rain and floods, the Ba Lòng People’s Committee directed police and military forces to remain on the ground, raise awareness, implement disaster prevention and search-and-rescue plans, and carry out evacuation measures for people in flooded areas.

Across the commune, 107 households comprising 331 people, mainly the elderly, women and children in areas at risk of landslides and deep flooding, were relocated to safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Duy Hưng, deputy head of the La Lay Border Guard Post, said: “At present, it is still raining very heavily. River and stream levels are rising sharply, causing fast-flowing water over flooded bridges in the area.”

At kilometre 9+800 on National Highway 15D, there has been an embankment landslide, with around 50cu.m of soil and rocks spilling onto the road surface.

“The post drew up a response plan for the tropical depression and rain and floods, deploying 16 personnel to coordinate with police and military forces to block off positions with flooded bridges, preventing residents and vehicles from crossing to ensure safety,” Hưng said. — VNS