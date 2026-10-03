People encouraged to move every day to nurture healthy mind

HÀ NỘI — Health researchers and experts have affirmed that positive change can begin with something very simple: getting up and moving, in response to the World Mental Health Day, October 10.

The message is especially meaningful as the World Mental Health Day 2026, theme “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,” highlights the importance of listening to lived experiences and translating them into meaningful changes in mental health care.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions significantly affect the quality of life, learning and productivity of millions of people in the world.

In Việt Nam, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that the prevalence of common mental health problems among children and adolescents ranges from 8 to 29 per cent.

People around the world are moving less than they should. According to WHO, around 31 per cent of adults and 80 per cent of adolescents globally do not meet recommended levels of physical activity. In Việt Nam, physical inactivity is also a concern, with 91 per cent of girls and 82 per cent of boys aged 11 to 17 not getting the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

These figures underscore why international organisations are promoting initiatives to make physical activity a natural part of everyday life.

This approach is being put into practice through the Community Sport and Health Cooperation Initiative in Việt Nam, launched by the IOC and WHO and implemented by PATH together with partners.

The initiative not only organises sports activities but also helps create environments that encourage regular physical activity and strengthen collaboration across the health, education and sports sectors.

The initiative has supported more than 229,000 students and community members to engage in and maintain regular physical activity; and recorded a 20.6 per cent increase in the proportion of students meeting recommended physical activity levels, said PATH.

Dr. Lê Thị Thu Hiền, primary health care programme director at PATH, said: “Physical activity and sport offer health benefits at every age. For children and adolescents in particular, being active not only helps improve their physical health, but also gives them opportunities to play, connect with others, build confidence and develop positive habits from an early age.”

“We hope to create environments and opportunities where everyone can be active regularly, safely and enjoyably, contributing to healthier communities, both physically and mentally,” she said.

When movement becomes a habit, every step can bring us closer to a healthier, happier and more connected life. — VNS