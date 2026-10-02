Holiday schedules for Vietnamese Culture Day, Lunar New Year, National Day approved

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà has approved holiday schedules for Vietnamese Culture Day in 2026, and the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival and National Day in 2027, according to a document issued by the Government Office on Friday.

Under Document No 10065/VPCP-KGVX, the Deputy PM agreed with proposals by the Ministry of Home Affairs for a one-day holiday for Vietnamese Culture Day in 2026, and a seven-day Tết holiday and a four-day National Day holiday in 2027.

Accordingly, cadres, civil servants and public employees will have one day off on November 24, 2026 to mark Vietnamese Culture Day.

The Lunar New Year holiday in 2027 will run from February 4 (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Horse) through February 10 (the fifth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Goat).

The 2027 National Day holiday will span four consecutive days from September 2 to 5, comprising the two statutory National Day holidays and two weekly days off.

The Deputy PM assigned the Minister of Home Affairs to notify administrative and non-business agencies, political and socio-political organisations, businesses and workers of the arrangements in accordance with regulations.

The Minister of Home Affairs is tasked with notifying administrative and non-business agencies, political and socio-political organisations, businesses and workers of the arrangements in accordance with regulations.

Agencies and units are required to arrange duty staff and organise work appropriately to ensure uninterrupted operations and public services.

Meanwhile, ministries, agencies and localities must take appropriate measures to maintain production and business activities, ensure the supply of goods and services, stabilise prices and markets, and balance labour supply and demand before, during and after the holidays. — VNA/VNS