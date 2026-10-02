Việt Đức hospital performs its first robotic knee replacement

HÀ NỘI — Việt Đức Friendship Hospital has performed robot-assisted knee replacement surgery for the first time, opening a new avenue for applying technology in treatment. However, experts emphasised that the surgeon must remain in control of the technology and determine the appropriate treatment plan for each patient.

At the 2026 National Orthopaedic and Traumatology Conference on October 2, Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyễn Mạnh Khánh, Deputy Director of the hospital and a leading expert in knee replacement surgery, shared his personal performance.

A 68-year-old man had been suffering from bilateral knee osteoarthritis for years. He had previously undergone various conservative treatments, such as joint injections and physical therapy, without improvement, severely affecting his daily activities.

Following the surgery, the patient is in stable condition and is currently under postoperative monitoring.

Dr Khánh said that robotic surgery is a new technique in Việt Nam, noting its advantages in precisely locating anatomical landmarks, resecting damaged bone, and replacing the joint.

According to Dr Khánh, this technology offers advantages such as precise anatomical modelling, the restoration of near-normal physiological function and pain reduction, while also enabling patients to begin rehabilitation exercises sooner and shortening their hospital stay.

However, this method is not applicable in every case, particularly those involving severe deformity, late presentation, or complex damage resulting from old injuries. In such instances, Dr Khánh stressed that a robot cannot replace the surgeon.

Centred on the theme "Application of Science and Technology in Orthopaedics and Traumatology," the event brings together domestic and international experts and surgeons.

The conference focused on reports and research regarding scientific and technological advancements in the field of orthopaedics and traumatology, such as the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data processing, robotic surgery, image-guided surgery (navigation), new materials, replacement materials, and biotechnology.

“These represent new strides that the Orthopaedic and Traumatology Association aims to take to keep pace with regional and global trends,” said Dr Khánh.

Dr Khánh added that science and technology represent an inevitable trend for the healthcare sector in general, and the field of orthopaedics and traumatology in particular.

“Medical professionals need to embrace and apply these new advancements.”

Established 26 years ago, the Vietnam Orthopaedic Association brings together over 2,000 medical professionals and physicians working in the field. This serves as an opportunity for them to network, share experiences, and offer insights, not only on professional matters but also by assisting policymakers in formulating appropriate strategies for healthcare development. — VNS