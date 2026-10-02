Innovative Startups for Tourism Competition kicks off

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology on Wednesday launched the 4th HCM City Innovative Startups for Tourism Competition.

The competition aims to create a platform for innovative ideas, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and creative tourism solutions, connecting talents with the startup ecosystem.

Amid rapid technological advancements and increasingly diverse tourist needs, the competition seeks innovative solutions that integrate local cultural identity with technology.

These projects are expected to enhance the visitor experience, diversify product offerings, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the city’s tourism sector.

The competition focuses on five key areas, including digital transformation and AI in tourism, cultural and creative tourism, green and sustainable tourism operations, the night-time tourism and economy, and the commercialisation of research findings from institutes and universities.

It welcomes individuals, teams, organisations, and businesses with innovative startup ideas and projects in the tourism sector.

It is divided into two categories, including the Aspiring Founders category designed for student startup ideas and the early-stage startups category designed for Early-stage Startup projects and businesses.

In the Aspiring Founders category, there is a first prize worth VNĐ120 million (US$4,600), a second Prize worth VNĐ90 million ($3,460), a third prize worth VNĐ80 million ($3,000), and a consolation prize worth VNĐ65 million ($2,500).

In the Early-stage Startups category, there is a first prize worth VNĐ220 million ($8,460), a second prize worth VNĐ150 million ($5,770), a third prize worth VNĐ130 million ($5,000), and a consolation prize worth VNĐ110 million ($4,200).

Winning projects will have opportunities to access technology support packages, management tools and services, as well as potential investment from venture capital funds. —VNS