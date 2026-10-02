Việt Nam, Australia deepen cooperation in strategic technology

HÀ NỘI — Strategic technologies are opening new avenues for cooperation between Việt Nam and Australia, as the two countries seek closer ties in emerging fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum technology and next-generation telecommunications.

The 2026 Australia-Việt Nam Strategic Technology Forum, held in Hà Nội yesterday under the theme 'Strategic Technology for a Sustainable Future', brought together Government officials, businesses, researchers and innovators from both countries.

Hosted by the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the two-day forum aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

It was also held in part by the Australia-Việt Nam Strategic Technology Centre (AVSTC), co-founded by the University of Technology Sydney, PTIT and Nokia with support from the Australian and Vietnamese governments.

Based at PTIT, the centre focuses on 5G/6G, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum technology and digital transformation.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Trần Trung Tính said strategic technologies are becoming a key driver of national competitiveness and sustainable development amid global uncertainty.

Việt Nam has identified science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as strategic priorities, he said, adding that technological development should serve people, strengthen security and safety in daily life and cyberspace, and support inclusive and sustainable development.

The ministry will create favourable conditions for cooperation among universities, research institutions and businesses in the two countries, while promoting joint research, technology trials and commercialisation, he said.

Australian Deputy Ambassador to Việt Nam Renee Deschamps said the AVSTC has spent the past year connecting researchers, engineers, government agencies and businesses from both countries to turn strategic technology cooperation into practical results.

Australia will continue working with Việt Nam to promote trusted technology cooperation, strengthen innovation capacity and build a safe, prosperous and connected digital future, she said.

AVSTC Director and Professor Nguyễn Ngọc Điệp said the centre is bringing together scientists, business leaders and policymakers to turn advanced research into practical solutions.

Through industry-based training, doctoral scholarships and research grants, the centre is helping equip the next generation of researchers in both countries to tackle challenges in AI, AI security, cybersecurity and digital inclusion, he said.

Deputy Director of PTIT and Associate Professor Trần Quang Anh said the forum went beyond technical discussions by offering hands-on training and technology demonstrations, while supporting scientific talent and inclusive development.

He said the forum was a concrete expression of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Australia.

The forum featured discussions on future communications technologies, AI applications, robotics, cyber resilience, digital innovation and industrial cooperation.

Sessions covered 5G/6G, real-time flood warning systems using mobile technology, human-centred AI, autonomous robots, advanced semiconductor technologies and quantum science.

Participants also joined hands-on equipment training led by Nokia experts and viewed demonstrations of AI security protocols, digital twin simulations and robotics.

Launched in June 2025, the AVSTC has funded 12 Australia-Việt Nam strategic technology seed projects covering AI safety, AI-based sign language translation, quantum technology, digital twin-based education and advanced cancer detection.

The centre has also awarded more than 100 scholarships to students and engineers across Việt Nam, provided strategic training for policymakers and senior officials from both countries and supported young researchers and PhD candidates.

It has also launched the Women in Technology and Innovation Awards to promote women's leadership in strategic technologies, recognising about 40 female scientists and students across Việt Nam. — VNS