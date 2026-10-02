UNESCO delegation explores Tràng An Heritage Complex in Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, a UNESCO delegation conducted a field visit to the Tràng An Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Bình on October 1.

The delegation included Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam; representatives from Asia-Pacific countries; officials from several ministries and sectors; and leaders and experts from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội.

At the Tràng An Landscape Complex, the delegation watched a video introducing the site, its management, conservation and promotion of heritage values in association with ensuring local livelihoods. They were also briefed on orientations for preparing a nomination dossier for “The Vân Long-Kim Bảng-Tam Chúc Sanctuary: Delacour’s Langur Bio-cultural Landscape” and took a boat tour of Tràng An.

Previously, on September 30 afternoon, the delegation conducted a field visit to the Tam Chúc Landscape Complex.

The visit provided an opportunity for Ninh Bình to introduce and promote the outstanding landscape, natural, cultural and historical values of the Tràng An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, as well as its people and outstanding universal value.

It also helped promote Ninh Bình as a regional and international destination for heritage, cultural and nature tourism, while sharing the province’s experience in managing, conserving and promoting heritage values in association with local communities, livelihoods and sustainable tourism development.

The event also enabled international delegates to learn about, survey and exchange views on the outstanding values of the Tam Chúc area, particularly the links between cultural heritage, natural landscapes and biodiversity, thereby helping promote the values of Tam Chúc to domestic and international communities.

It further contributed to strengthening coordination between Ninh Bình province, the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam, advisory bodies, experts and international organisations working in the heritage sector. — VNA/VNS