Heritage participants discover Hà Nội treasures

Participants in the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity visited several of Hà Nội’s prominent cultural and heritage sites, including Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám, Ngọc Sơn Temple and the Old Quarter, as part of the event held from September 27 to October 1.

The tour offered international and regional experts an opportunity to explore the capital’s distinctive historical and cultural values.

The dialogue is co-organised by the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO, the Hà Nội People’s Committee and the Ninh Bình People’s Committee.

During the event, the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO unveiled a commemorative graphic marking 50 years of Việt Nam’s membership of UNESCO, highlighting five decades of cooperation in education, culture, science, communication and information. — VNS