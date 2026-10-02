Vietnamese-Swedish painter continues her father’s path in new exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese-Swedish painter Maj Trang Olson invites art lovers to explore a creative journey shaped by her father’s artistic legacy at an exhibition which opens at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hà Nội on October 2 and runs through October 7.

Maj Trang Olson – Continuing Her Father’s Path exhibition offers an intimate artistic world where meticulous craftsmanship meets elegance, refinement and a distinctly feminine sensibility.

For the artist, the event is an opportunity to revisit her relationship with her father, the late painter Hồng Vân, renowned for his portraits of President Hồ Chí Minh in the 1970s, and the artistic path that began within the family home.

Trang’s paintings are characterised by free-flowing brushstrokes and dreamlike interpretations of clouds, birds and women, evoking both a deep connection with nature and a strong sense of nostalgia for her homeland.

The 70-year-old artist was born in Hà Nội and grew up in a large family with a rich artistic tradition. She was also the captivating muse for renowned painter Bùi Xuân Phái’s 1988 portrait masterpiece Cô Gái Mặc Áo Đen Hoạ Tiết Kỷ Hà Trắng (Girl in Black with White Geometric Patterns).

Her journey into painting began in the spring of 1990, when Trang got married and moved with her husband to Sweden. The Nordic country, with its breathtaking natural landscapes, helped nurture her artistic soul. In particular, the Swedish philosophy of 'Lagom' – the idea of having just enough – helped her find a profound sense of balance and inner peace.

It was this peaceful life that awakened in her a profound longing for and love of her homeland, particularly for the artistic legacy of Bùi Xuân Phái. This, in turn, led her naturally to painting, driven by passion and a deep artistic aspiration.

Amaride Ferrante, art curator at Itsliquid Group in Venice, Italy, said: “Maj Trang Olson’s works possess a distinctive allure through the interplay of vibrant colours and evocative themes, creating a profound resonance.

"Her ability to convey emotions and stories through every brushstroke is both moving and inspiring, with her abstract paintings being particularly impressive.”

From 2010 to 2025, the painter made her mark with 25 exhibitions – 11 in Sweden, 10 in Italy and four in Việt Nam. Notably, her 2025 exhibition, Maj Trang Olson Art & Argentine Tango – In Memory of Bùi Xuân Phái, in Stockholm, not only celebrated her artistic career but also introduced works by Vietnamese artists Phạm Kiên, Vũ Dũng, Nguyễn Tuấn Thịnh, Nguyễn Thị Hòa and Vi Quốc Hiệp to an international audience. Hundreds of Trang’s oil paintings are now held in international collections in Italy and the Nordic countries.

In 2024, she was honoured with the For the Cause of Vietnamese Fine Arts Medal by the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association.

Besides Trang’s paintings, a part of the exhibition is also dedicated to artworks by her two brothers – visual artist Nguyễn Hồng Hưng, sculptor and Zen practitioner Paul Vân Thuyết. Their presence completes the story of 'continuing father’s path' while offering a fuller picture of how one artistic legacy has inspired three distinct creative journeys.

Hưng is known for works rich in philosophical depth, marked by a profound spatial sensibility and paradoxical structures. Alongside his artistic practice, he has devoted considerable effort to art research and education.

He was a pioneer in introducing Visual Principles as a subject at several universities and is the author of two books, Principles of Visual Design and Visual Composition. One of his sculptures is currently held in the collection of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.

Meanwhile, Thuyết is a versatile artist whose sustained creative practice spans music, sculpture, painting and poetry. He has built up a diverse body of work in a wide range of media, including oil painting, lacquer and bronze sculpture.

His career includes 27 solo and group exhibitions in Việt Nam and abroad, as well as numerous prestigious national and international awards.

According to Lương Xuân Đoàn, Chairman of the Việt Nam Association of Fine Arts, the exhibition is a discreet expression of love from three children, offered in gratitude to their father.

"The sculpture of Nguyễn Hồng Hưng and Vân Thuyết, and the painting of Maj Trang, are bold and diverse, drawing on the languages of Surrealism, Abstract Expressionism and Realism," Đoàn said.

"The lives of the three siblings have followed different paths; none has been close to or resembled the others. Each has gone his or her own way, and yet they still come together, gathering beneath their father’s shadow, carrying forward what he left behind.

"This is the most beautiful offering to their father that they could have made –brought to full expression through this exhibition."

After being exhibited at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, the works will continue to be presented at the friendship exhibition Maj Trang Olson – Việt Nam-Sweden Art Exchange.

The exhibition will open a thoughtful and emotionally resonant visual dialogue, bringing together four distinct artistic voices: Maj Trang Olson, Nguyễn Hồng Hưng, Thiền Zen (Paul Vân Thuyết) and Swedish painter Anna Therese Svarrtvadet.

It will open to the public at the Vietnam Fine Arts Association Exhibition House on October 16. — VNS