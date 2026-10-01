Lacquer exhibition explores human ties to other forms of life

HÀ NỘI — Artists Trịnh Anh and Lê Tâm are presenting their first duo exhibition in Hà Nội featuring their experiments with lacquer.

From Anh’s imagined organisms to Tâm’s controlled bodies, their works explore where human beings stand among other forms of life.

As a visual artist, Anh explores social realities through a personal perspective, focusing on subjective perceptions of how objects transform over time.

Her work has been presented at Atena Exhibition Space, the Young Artist Festival 2026 and the 100+ – Student Coursework Exhibition at the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts.

Tâm specialises in lacquer, experimenting with lacquer materials across different surfaces. Her work has been featured in the Việt Nam–Korea Cultural Exchange group exhibition in 2025 and the group exhibition Conversation with Ukiyo-e at the Temple of Literature in 2024.

Over two years, the two artists experimented with lacquer on a range of surfaces in the studio, gradually developing their works and discovering connections between them in the exhibition space.

The exhibition is curated by Đặng Thùy Anh as part of the second season of the Solomarathon 2026 programme at Á Space.

Thùy Anh has been engaging more frequently in experimental art practices through various performance art events and exploring diverse media such as installation, photography, and conceptual approaches to art making.

She has participated in selected group exhibitions and performance art festivals including in Germany, Thailand, Japan and China.

The exhibition runs until October 18 at Lane 59, Ngô Gia Tự Street, Long Biên Ward. — VNS