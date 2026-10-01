Nobel laureate David MacMillan inspires young Vietnamese scientists at InnovaConnect 2026

HCM CITY — Prof. David MacMillan, 2021 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, inspired hundreds of researchers and students at Việt Nam National University - HCM City, sharing breakthrough insights in catalysis at the final leg of the VinFuture InnovaConnect 2026 conference held on October 1.

With the theme “Catalysing Innovation in Chemistry and Drug Discovery", the conference was held at the Trần Chí Đáo Hall in the VNU-HCM Administration Building and streamed online via Zoom.

During his keynote address, Prof. MacMillan, Professor at Princeton University and Director of the Princeton Catalysis Initiative, demystified complex chemical concepts, illustrating how catalysis underpins the modern industrial economy and global food security.

Catalysis provides a new way to reach your destination while using less energy, he said.

"If you remember just one thing from my talk today, remember catalysis. It allows chemical reactions that were impossible to become possible. Things that were not possible on Monday become possible on Tuesday because of catalysis."

Reflecting on his development of asymmetric organocatalysis, he recounted shifting away from costly, toxic metal catalysts towards organic molecules, which are abundant, non-toxic, and environmentally sustainable.

Encouraging young attendees to stay curious, he offered students who participated in the interactive Q&A session a rare opportunity to view his physical Nobel Prize medal.

Speaking at the conference, Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Minh Tâm, vice chancellor of VNU-HCM, highlighted the crucial role of basic science in addressing real-world challenges.

"This theme is not only about one field of science," he said.

It asks an important question: How can knowledge from laboratories become useful solutions for people and society?

“This is the real spirit of translational science. It means that we do not stop at a new discovery; we continue the journey, we turn knowledge into practical value, into better health, a cleaner environment, stronger industry, and better quality of life."

Scientific inquiry begins with simple curiosity, he said.

"A good question can be the start of a scientific journey. Careful observation can lead to a new idea. The courage to test, to learn, and even to fail can lead to important discoveries."

Lê Thái Hà, managing director of the VinFuture Foundation, said the series’ mission is to bridge top-tier international expertise with the country’s vibrant academic ecosystem.

While the VinFuture Prizes recognise transformative scientific breakthroughs, InnovaConnect brings lead scientists into direct conversation with the country's research and academic community, she said.

"Our goals go beyond organising lectures; we hope to spark new ideas, new connections, and inspire lasting scientific conversations and collaborations," she added.

The seminar also featured contributions from other distinguished scientists.

Prof. Nguyễn Thành Vinh from the School of Chemistry at the University of New South Wales in Australia advised young scientists to persevere through research hurdles.

As late President Hồ Chí Minh taught: “Learning must go hand in hand with practice. Theory must be linked to reality,” he said.

"In real life, it takes a lot of detours, a lot of failures and rejections along the way to get to the end, but the true reward of research lies in discovering and learning useful things along that journey."

Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Đoàn Lê Hoàng Tân, vice director of the Advanced Materials Technology Institute at VNU-HCM, shared insights into metal-organic frameworks and porous materials, showcasing their prospective applications in targeted drug delivery, cancer therapy, environmental sensors, and green catalysis.

The event successfully concluded a three-city national tour following previous sessions in Hà Nội and Đà Lạt. — VNS