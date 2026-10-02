Health ministry to expand the list of health insurance-covered medicines

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is reviewing and updating the list of medicines covered by health insurance, with plans to add nearly 700 active ingredients for primary healthcare, while also exploring the regulation of medical device prices across the entire supply chain.

The statement was made during a press conference held on Thursday in Hà Nội regarding key health policies scheduled for development and promulgation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Vũ Mạnh Hà said the ministry advised the Government to issue key decrees on disease prevention, population issues, health sector allowances and social assistance.

The ministry has also advised the Prime Minister to issue regulations defining the criteria for identifying individuals exposed to or infected with HIV due to occupational accidents. The MoH also issued 35 circulars within its authority.

According to Hà, in accordance with Resolution 11/2026/UBTVQH16, the MoH has been tasked with leading the drafting of four bills for submission to the National Assembly at its second session, scheduled for October 2026.

These bills aim to refine further healthcare legislation and address requirements related to the two-tier local government structure, administrative procedure reform, digital transformation and emerging practical issues.

Reviewing and updating the list of health insurance-covered medicines

Regarding the review and supplementation of the list of drugs covered by health insurance, Vũ Nữ Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Health Insurance, said that the MoH has established criteria for reviewing, amending, and supplementing the list of drugs, chemical drugs, biological products, and radioactive agents eligible for health insurance coverage, as outlined in Circular 37/2024/TT-BYT.

Anh said: “The review focuses on removing drugs that are no longer marketed, fail to meet safety or efficacy standards, or are no longer suitable; adjusting reimbursement conditions and rates; and adding newly licensed drugs in Việt Nam that ensure quality, safety and efficacy.”

She added that that the health insurance drug formulary currently includes 1,037 active ingredients.

“Categorising drugs by active ingredient allows healthcare facilities to select medications suited to treatment needs and available budgets, without being restricted by brand names,” she said.

A new feature of this review is the shift in classification criteria from hospital ranking to technical specialisation levels. Medication usage will be reviewed to align with each level of medical care, with a particular focus on ensuring that the drug list at the primary care level meets treatment needs.

The list of medicines at the primary healthcare level is set to be expanded while the previous list comprised just over 200 active ingredients, the new list is expected to include nearly 700, enhancing public access to medicines directly at the primary care level, according to the deputy director of the Department of Health Insurance.

Regarding eligibility and reimbursement rates, the MoH is reviewing the criteria with a view to expanding coverage for drugs that are safe, effective, competitive and reasonably priced. New drugs that demonstrate therapeutic efficacy and offer advantages over those currently on the list are also being considered for inclusion.

According to Anh, the Department of Health Insurance has conducted a review and drafted the list. The department is currently continuing to collaborate with relevant entities, experts, and healthcare facilities to review the drugs by category.

The Ministry of Health has established 15 expert councils to review approximately 20 drug groups. The review process is being accelerated to finalise the list and ensure all criteria are met before it is submitted to the MoH's leadership for consideration and issuance at the earliest possible time.

Managing medical device prices across the entire supply chain

Regarding the management of medical device prices, Dr Nguyễn Minh Lợi, Director of the Department of Medical Infrastructure and Equipment said that price management for medical devices was first regulated under Decree 98/2021. However, implementation revealed certain inadequacies, highlighting the need to institutionalise price management principles at the legislative level.

According to Dr Lợi, a draft amendment currently undergoing public consultation includes provisions for medical device price management. A key new feature is the management of devices based on their entire lifecycle and the complete supply chain, encompassing importation, licensing, procurement, taxation, customs, bidding and health insurance reimbursement.

The MoH is also exploring linking data to unique identifiers for each medical device to enhance traceability and ensure transparency throughout the circulation and usage processes.

“The goal is to align pricing with established principles and manage products based on supply chain and lifecycle considerations, rather than banning or restricting distributors,” Lợi said.

Another management approach currently being explored by the MoH involves the online declaration and listing of medical device prices within the health sector's database system.

The system is designed to store information in compliance with pricing regulations while incorporating specific data on medical devices to facilitate traceability, price monitoring and state management, according to Lợi. — VNS