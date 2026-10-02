Monthly social assistance increases for people with disabilities

HÀ NỘI — The Government will increase monthly social assistance payments for people with disabilities under a decree which will take effect on October 5.

The decree raises the standard social assistance level from VNĐ500,000 to VNĐ540,000 (about US$20.8) per month.

The increase will result in higher monthly allowances for several groups, including people with severe and particularly severe disabilities.

Under the new rules, working-age adults and other adults with severe disabilities are entitled to an allowance based on a coefficient of 1.5, equivalent to VNĐ810,000 per month.

Children and elderly people with severe disabilities are subject to a coefficient of 2.0, receiving VNĐ1.08 million ($42) per month.

For working-age adults and other adults with particularly severe disabilities, the coefficient is 2.0, resulting in a monthly allowance of VNĐ1.08 million.

Meanwhile, children and elderly people with particularly severe disabilities are entitled to a coefficient of 2.5, equivalent to VNĐ1.35 million ($52) per month.

In addition to direct allowances for people with disabilities, households and individuals providing care and nursing services for eligible beneficiaries will also receive monthly financial support based on the applicable coefficients.

The decree also allows provincial authorities to apply higher social assistance standards and benefit levels where local socio-economic conditions permit. — VNS