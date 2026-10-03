Northern region to experience cold spell

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's northern and north-central regions will experience sunny weather, with hot conditions in some areas on October 3, before a cold spell arrives from the evening and night of October 4, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The centre said a cold air mass is currently moving southward, while scattered showers and thunderstorms are occurring in parts of the northern region.

The cold air is forecast to reach northeastern Việt Nam from the evening and night of October 4 before spreading to other parts of the North and the area from Thanh Hóa to Huế. Winds will shift to the northeast at levels 2-3 inland and levels 3-4 along coastal areas.

Northeastern Việt Nam and Thanh Hóa are expected to turn cool from the night of October 4, with chilly conditions possible in some high mountainous areas.

Minimum temperatures during the cold spell are forecast at 19-22 degrees Celsius in most of northern Việt Nam and Thanh Hóa, and 14-17 degrees Celsius in high mountainous areas.

The cold spell is expected to reach Hà Nội in the early morning of October 5. — VNA/VNS