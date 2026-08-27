Việt Nam, RoK strengthen cooperation in rare earth research, processing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam plans to expand cooperation with South Korean and other international partners in rare earth research and deep processing.

That was the message from Dr Nguyễn Trọng Hùng of the Institute for Technology of Radioactive and Rare Elements (ITRRE) at a recent scientific seminar held in Hà Nội.

Addressing at the seminar on rare earths and rare earth mining and processing technologies, the scientist said future cooperation with the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM), the Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation (KOMIR) and other international partners will help promote the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s rare earth industry while strengthening scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries and other international partners.

Rare earths are strategic resources that play an important role in high-tech development, the energy transition and various modern industries. Việt Nam has significant rare earth potential, particularly deposits containing bastnasite minerals.

ITRRE is currently working with KIGAM and KOMIR on a project on beneficiation and hydrometallurgical processing technologies for bastnasite rare earth ores.

Led by Dr Nguyễn Trọng Hùng, the project aims to develop beneficiation and hydrometallurgical processes suited to Việt Nam’s ore characteristics, providing a scientific and technological foundation for deep processing while strengthening research capacity and gradually mastering key technologies in the rare earth sector.

At the seminar, scientists from the two countries presented reports on the results achieved and scientific activities between ITRRE and KIGAM, an overview of rare earth and uranium ore processing technologies, and the design of a pilot plant model for Đông Pao rare earth ore.

They also presented in-depth reports on a wide range of topics, including international cooperation, current production technologies and the development of flotation technology.

Other topics included microwave-assisted eco-friendly leaching, uranium and thorium removal, the potential recovery of monazite concentrates, and corrosion and oxidation in high-pressure reactors.

The findings presented at the seminar provided additional scientific data and helped the parties identify feasible technological solutions, contributing to efforts to address technical challenges in the deep processing of rare earth ores in Việt Nam. — VNS