Over 100 delegates to attend Quy Nhơn Dialogue on Climate and Transition

GIA LAI – More than 100 delegates from Việt Nam, Southeast Asia and international partners will be welcomed to the first Quy Nhơn Dialogue on Climate and Transition on October 10-11 at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai Province.

The provincial People’s Committee, the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) Association and ICISE, announced the dialogue on October 5.

Supported by the French Development Agency (AFD) and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the provincial People’s Committee, the dialogue serves as a pilot 'Zero Version' to test the model ahead of annual meetings from 2027. It aims to connect science, policy, finance and practice to promote cooperation and initiatives on climate change response and the low-carbon transition.

The dialogue will bring together representatives from governments, international organisations, financial institutions, development banks and businesses, as well as scientists, to discuss climate science, energy security, decarbonisation, transition finance, value chains, climate risks and resilience.

Prof. Trần Thanh Vân, Chairman of Rencontres du Vietnam, said climate change was no longer solely an environmental issue but was directly linked to energy, food, jobs, health, national budgets and people’s lives.

For developing countries, transitions should not mean sacrificing development, but instead contributing to emissions reduction and climate adaptation while ensuring energy and food security and creating jobs, he said.

It is designed as an open and trusted forum to connect responsible and capable actors to exchange views and seek avenues for cooperation, according to Vân.

It will feature high-level plenary sessions, dialogues and technical workshops, where delegates will discuss climate science amid geopolitical and economic challenges. Other sessions will tackle shifts in transition finance, the political economy of a just climate transition, required minerals for the transition. There will also be panels on ASEAN regional power grids, global energy security, value chains and decarbonisation.

Extreme climate risks and resilience, economic policy scenarios for climate and nature, long-term policy and investment frameworks, green public financial management and financial instruments are also key agendas.

The closing session is expected to put out a roadmap towards future climate forums and the 2027 Quy Nhơn Dialogue.

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Lâm Hải Giang said the event would create opportunities for the locality to strengthen links with international partners, scientific organisations, businesses and financial institutions, to expand cooperation and mobilise resources for sustainable development.

The province hoped the pilot would help the Quy Nhơn Dialogue gradually become a reputable forum on climate transition and international cooperation, with initiatives and partnerships developed into concrete programmes benefiting the locality and the region. VNA/VNS