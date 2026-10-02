New Đồng Nai road through nature reserve to have 7 underpasses, overpasses for wildlife

ĐỒNG NAI — A major road project in the southern city of Đồng Nai will include seven crossing points for wildlife, both underpasses and overpasses, to protect animal migration routes through the Đồng Nai Nature-Culture Reserve.

The environmental impact assessment for Component Project 2, approved by the Đồng Nai Department of Agriculture and Environment, requires biodiversity protection measures to be incorporated into the project because the route passes through a protected forest and the core zone of the Đồng Nai Biosphere Reserve.

The 31.5km section will run from Bà Hào Junction to HCM City's Ring Road 4 in Trị An Ward and Tân An Commune.

Designed as a Class III plain road, it will have a maximum speed of 80km/h, a width of 33.5m, and eight lanes.

There will be 17 bridges besides the four wildlife underpasses and three overpasses.

Additional environmental measures include elephant-proof fencing, together with noise and light barriers, along both sides of the road. The barriers are intended to reduce artificial light reaching the forest while guiding animals towards designated crossing points.

An AI-powered camera monitoring system will also be installed to track wildlife activity and support conservation management.

During both construction and operation, the contractors are required to work with the Đồng Nai Nature-Culture Reserve and other relevant agencies for a biodiversity monitoring programme.

The programme will assess changes in habitats, species diversity, populations of endangered and rare wildlife, illegal forest intrusion, invasive alien species, and the effectiveness of mitigation measures.

Adaptive measures must be introduced if adverse environmental changes are detected.

Authorities will also monitor the condition of ecological crossings, wildlife-vehicle collisions, habitat connectivity, the frequency with which animals use the crossings, and the effects of traffic noise and lighting on wildlife.

The road forms part of the 44.5km Mã Đà Bridge–Ring Road 4 transport corridor, approved by the Đồng Nai People's Council in April 2026 at an estimated cost of VNĐ28.8 trillion (US$1.10 billion).

The project consists of two sections: a 13-kilometre stretch from Mã Đà Bridge to Bà Hào Junction, which is currently under construction, and the newly approved 31.5-kilometre public investment section extending to Ring Road 4.

Once completed, the route is expected to shorten travel time between the Central Highlands, northern Đồng Nai, Long Thành International Airport, and the Cái Mép–Thị Vải deep-water port complex. — VNS