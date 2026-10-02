Canada, Việt Nam launch new municipal partnership to strengthen climate-resilience

HÀ NỘI – A new municipal partnership between Canadian municipalities and Vietnamese urban counterparts has been launched to advance climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable waste management and inclusive local development.

Funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada, the CAD 9.8-million (US$6.9 million), five-year initiative will be implemented in Việt Nam by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in partnership with the Vietnam Institute for Urban and Rural Planning under the Ministry of Construction and the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association.

The Viet Nam Climate Resilient Municipalities (VNCRM) project will facilitate the exchange of practical experience and develop locally relevant approaches to shared challenges, including climate-resilient infrastructure, asset management and integrated solid waste management, with a focus on reducing plastic waste.

“Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change. They see firsthand how flooding, strained infrastructure and waste management affect day-to-day life. Through the project, Canadian and Vietnamese municipalities are working together to share practical experience and identify climate solutions that can be adapted to local needs. As Canada and Việt Nam begin a new chapter as Strategic Partners, this project demonstrates the tangible results our cooperation can achieve where it matters most: in the everyday lives of citizens,” said Brittany Merrifield, Mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick and Governance Representative for the VNCRM project.

In his remarks at the launch on September 30, Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jim Nickel said: “The Canada-Việt Nam Strategic Partnership reflects our shared ambition to deepen cooperation across a range of priorities, including climate resilience, sustainable growth and economic development. The launch of the project demonstrates how we are turning these shared commitments into practical cooperation, drawing on Canadian and Vietnamese expertise and innovation to help address common challenges while advancing more resilient, inclusive and sustainable urban development,”

Accordingly, the project will work across nine wards in Quảng Ninh, Đà Nẵng, Lâm Đồng and Đồng Tháp, using demonstration initiatives to generate practical lessons that can be shared and adapted across Việt Nam's urban system. It will also strengthen the participation of women and vulnerable groups in climate resilience activities.

The launch takes place just days after Canada and Việt Nam elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership during the recent state visit to Canada by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm on September 24-25 (local time).

According to a press released issued by the Canada’s Embassy in Hà Nội, the September 24 joint statement specifically highlighted VNCRM as an example of cooperation on climate-resilient infrastructure and waste management, as well as an opportunity to showcase Canadian technologies and solutions. VNS