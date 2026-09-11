Chàm Islands begin forest restoration project

CHÀM ISLANDS —The management board of the Chàm Islands–Hội An World Biosphere Reserve, in cooperation with Đạt Phương Group, began planting the first 500 fish poison trees (Barringtonia asiatica) and tamanu trees (Calophyllum inophyllum) as part of the One Green Billion campaign to restore the forests on the islands through 2030.

The project was included in the memorandum of understanding signed between Đạt Phương and the reserve management board to raise VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000) for saplings and other trees to plant in the forest recovery zone, as well as boosting conservation activities and programmes on forest and maritime protection in the reserve and buffer zone.

Deputy Director of the reserve Nguyễn Hùng Linh said the campaign launch was the first step in the effort to restore the islands' forests, and raised awareness among businesses and residents of the need to protect the primary forest area.

Linh said 25,000 timber and indigenous trees will be planted to help restore the ecological system over the next five years.

He said the project has the motto ‘one more tree, one more commitment done’, and aims to improve environmental protection and expand the natural forest area on the islands.

Đạt Phương Group Deputy General Director Nguyễn Tiến Dũng said that the initiative will promote the natural resources of the islands and the nearby world heritage site of ancient town Hội An. It will also help enhance the firm's social responsibility rating.

The reserve management board said that the forest restoration campaign, one of a series of activities to help the country reach its target of net zero emissions, has involved businesses to help fund afforestation on the islands and protect their biodiversity.

Green mobility service provider Green SM has also joined the campaign by launching a promotion programme for commuters using low carbon emission vehicles in Đà Nẵng, Hội An, the Cẩm Thanh Nipa palm forest and other destinations in the area.

The Chàm Islands are located 20km off the coast of Hội An. With a total area of 23,530ha, the biosphere reserve includes 21,887ha of sea area and 1,642ha of island land, along with the ancient town of Hội An.

More than 1,388ha of the reserve is special-use forest, a strictly protected area and ecological restoration zone for long-term conservation.

The management board said natural forest area occupies 70 percent of the total special-use forest area, but the quality of forest has been degraded due to invasive species.

Since 2011, the islands have been reducing the use of plastic bags and ‘3R’ (reduce, reuse and recycle) programmes and fighting over-fishing, making the area the first 'zero waste' destination in Việt Nam.

Local fishermen and tourists are asked to take their rubbish back to the mainland for treatment rather than dumping it on the islands. — VNS