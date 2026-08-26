Việt Nam, RoK promote cooperation to deliver on net-zero commitments

HÀ NỘI — Promoting bilateral cooperation to deliver on the net-zero and sustainable development commitments made by Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was among the issues discussed by experts from the two countries at a forum held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organised by the Korean Economic Association (KEA), the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Korea University’s Global Energy Technology Policy Professionals Programme (KU-GETPPP).

In his opening remarks, VASS Vice President Assoc. Prof. Dr Tạ Minh Tuấn said that for Việt Nam, green transition is an important part of its efforts to reform the growth model, with greater reliance on science, technology, innovation and high value-added activities. Meanwhile, the RoK has strengths in technology, finance and industrial capacity, as well as experience in adjusting policies towards low-carbon development. Its experience in transitioning to a high-income economy also offers valuable lessons for Việt Nam.

According to Tuấn, the forum pursued three core objectives of promoting bilateral cooperation to deliver on the net-zero and sustainable development commitments made by Việt Nam and the RoK; establishing a high-level knowledge platform to jointly analyse structural shifts in the global economy, optimise cross-border carbon market mechanisms and mobilise green finance effectively; and promoting public-private partnerships to integrate renewable energy systems, circular economy models and low-emission infrastructure.

These efforts will help gradually translate national climate commitments into financially viable asset portfolios, contributing to sustainable and inclusive growth in both countries, he said.

Prof. Kang Sungjin, President of the KAE and Director of the KU-GETPPP, said that amid the current global landscape, sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear power, science and advanced technologies are playing an increasingly important role in national competitiveness and economic development of each country.

These areas also offer considerable room for Việt Nam and the RoK to expand professional exchanges, share experience and promote cooperation, particularly among their energy experts, he said.

Annual experience-sharing programmes held in Việt Nam and the RoK serve as an important channel for connecting the two sides, Kang added. Through training courses, workshops and professional forums, scholars from both countries can deepen exchanges while strengthening links between businesses and educational and research institutions.

Such connections could help develop solutions tailored to practical market needs and create further opportunities for bilateral cooperation, he said.

Speaking about Việt Nam’s energy transition, Bùi Quốc Hùng, Deputy Director-General of the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that as the country implements its international emissions-reduction commitments, it is accelerating the restructuring of its power mix, considering this a key task for the energy sector.

Alongside ensuring energy security, Việt Nam is developing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, gradually meeting the green transition and emissions reduction requirements, Hùng said.

At the forum, speakers discussed issues including policy frameworks and local-level cooperation strategies for the net-zero transition, green investment cooperation, technology transfer and joint initiatives. Experts also put forward solutions to gradually translate national climate commitments into concrete action, contributing to sustainable growth in Việt Nam and the RoK. — VNA/VNS