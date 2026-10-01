GoGlobal sets out roadmap for Vietnamese businesses to expand globally

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade held the first meeting of the Steering Committee for the GoGlobal Programme for the 2026-30 period in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The programme was developed to institutionalise Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development and Government Resolution 138/NQ-CP implementing the resolution.

Approved under the Prime Minister's Decision 626/QĐ-TTg, GoGlobal aims to help Việt Nam’s private sector expand overseas in a comprehensive, effective and sustainable manner and integrate more deeply into global supply and value chains.

By 2030, the programme aims to train at least 10,000 businesses, providing globalisation consultancy to 1,000 firms and giving in-depth support to 100 companies investing abroad, with 30 per cent through mergers and acquisitions.

It also aims to help 100 businesses join regional and global value chains, including at least 20 major enterprises in key industries, and help 100 businesses operate effectively on cross-border e-commerce platforms, including at least 10 achieving online export revenues of over US$10 million.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Lương Hoàng Thái said countries seeking economic development must expand their presence in global markets.

Going global would enable Vietnamese businesses to compete internationally, improve their competitiveness and enhance the position of the national economy, he said. It would also allow businesses to access advanced technologies, acquire new skills and learn from international experience.

Thái said Việt Nam had drawn lessons from countries such as Japan and the Republic of Korea, but stressed the need to adapt international experience to the current global context and Việt Nam’s own conditions.

The first meeting was important as it would lay the foundation for implementing the programme throughout the 2026-30 period, he said, calling for practical and effective plans, particularly for 2027, as well as a unified mechanism to ensure coordinated implementation.

Vũ Bá Phú, director general of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said GoGlobal would support businesses not only in expanding exports, but also in building brands, developing distribution networks, investing abroad and joining global value chains.

A key change is the shift from event-based export promotion and business matching to an globalisation roadmap tailored to each business’s capabilities, needs and development objectives.

Businesses seeking to expand overseas would need to go beyond exporting products to building brands, establishing representative offices and legal entities, developing distribution and international partner networks, participating in cross-border e-commerce and investing in production facilities and logistics centres.

“Businesses seeking to expand into international markets need not only to take their products overseas, but also to develop distribution networks and after-sales, maintenance and warranty services,” Phú said.

GoGlobal will follow a five-step roadmap based on international experience: raising awareness; training and standardising capabilities; entering foreign markets; expanding investment and joining value chains; and building brands and strengthening international management capacity.

The ministry has also established the programme’s Steering Committee under Decision 1591/QĐ-TTg dated August 18 this year, and is guiding localities in developing their own Local GoGlobal programmes. Seven provinces and centrally governed cities had issued such programmes as of the reporting date.

In the final months of 2026, the ministry will assess businesses’ support needs and readiness to prepare the 2027 implementation plan and tailored training and consultancy programmes. A conference to announce the GoGlobal Programme is scheduled for October 28.

In 2027, the GoGlobal Index is expected to be introduced to assess businesses’ globalisation readiness, while the GoGlobal Platform is expected to become operational in the second quarter to connect businesses with suitable support organisations.

Phú proposed assigning specific targets to ministries, sectors and localities, studying mechanisms to support businesses and establishing an expert advisory council.

Cooperation among state management agencies, localities, business associations, support organisations and the business community will be crucial to implementing GoGlobal’s objectives through 2030. — VNS