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Developing the night-time economy in Hà Nội

October 01, 2026 - 16:23
Hà Nội has issued a plan for developing the night-time economy in the city. By 2030, the night-time economy is expected to become an important driver of the service sector, contributing around 5 per cent of the city's GRDP and gradually increasing its share of state budget revenues.

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