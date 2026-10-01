Developing the night-time economy in Hà Nội

Hà Nội has issued a plan for developing the night-time economy in the city. By 2030, the night-time economy is expected to become an important driver of the service sector, contributing around 5 per cent of the city's GRDP and gradually increasing its share of state budget revenues.
MSB and FXChange will prepare a proposal for submission to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to seek approval for a self-service foreign exchange agency model, which would operate without staff permanently stationed at the kiosks.
By 2030, around 10 Vietnamese commodities with potential and competitive advantages are expected to come into being, with domestic reference prices gradually established for three to five key commodities.