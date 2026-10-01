Talentnet, SMU join hands to develop next generation of business leaders

HCM CITY — Talentnet Academy (TAC), the capability development arm of Talentnet Group, and Singapore Management University Executive Development (SMU ExD) have launched a leadership development programme aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders for Vietnamese family-owned and private enterprises.

Titled “NextGen: Lead the Legacy, Shape the Future”, the programme is developed in collaboration with SMU Business Families Institute (SMU BFI), combining SMU’s expertise in executive education and family businesses with Talentnet’s deep understanding of Việt Nam’s business and leadership landscape.

According to PwC’s 12th Vietnam Family Business Survey 2025, 31 per cent of leaders surveyed plan to pursue “quick and aggressive” growth over the next two years, twice the rate recorded in 2023 and above the global average.

These growth ambitions also highlight the need to prepare successors who can build on the foundations established by previous generations. However, training programmes specifically designed for next-generation leaders of Vietnamese private and family businesses remain limited.

The programme has been tailored to the realities, opportunities and dynamics of Vietnamese family-owned and private enterprises.

Through a combination of academic insights, practical frameworks, peer learning and application to participants’ own family enterprises, the programme addresses four interconnected challenges: leading across generations; transforming businesses in an era of technology and artificial intelligence; strengthening family and business governance; and translating succession aspirations into practical action.

Participants will be supported in turning family conversations into clearer decision-making mechanisms and developing concrete action plans for their own businesses.

This regional perspective helps participants benchmark their own succession and legacy-preservation approaches against models taking shape across Asia. Relationships developed among participants, faculty members and other next-generation business leaders are expected to form a peer network that extends beyond the formal programme.

“We are not simply passing on a business. We are preparing a generation to take it forward,” said Tiêu Yến Trinh, Founder and CEO of Talentnet Group.

Assoc. Prof. Mandy Tham, Academic Director of SMU BFI, said: “Prosperity rarely survives beyond three generations unless a family systematises its values and leadership principles for success, while periodically renewing that core tradition in ways relevant to each generation’s own context.”

The programme is scheduled to launch in March 2027, with limited enrolment to ensure a high-quality learning experience for participating business leaders. — VNS