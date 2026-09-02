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Protecting the marine ecosystem

September 02, 2026 - 15:17
Nhơn Hải fishing village in Quy Nhơn Đông ward, Gia Lai Province is turning marine conservation into a foundation for sustainable tourism, with local communities protecting coral reefs and marine life while creating new livelihoods from the sea.

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Environment

A proactive and resilient energy system

From a hotel on the Cửa Lò coast to factories in Hà Tĩnh’s industrial parks and households in the central provinces, small energy decisions are becoming part of a much larger national strategy.

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