Protecting the marine ecosystem

Nhơn Hải fishing village in Quy Nhơn Đông ward, Gia Lai Province is turning marine conservation into a foundation for sustainable tourism, with local communities protecting coral reefs and marine life while creating new livelihoods from the sea.
Nguyễn Đỗ Anh Tuấn, director general of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said the ministry will strengthen the processing and use of agricultural by-products to produce animal feed, fertiliser, renewable energy and industrial products.
Prime Minister Lê MInh Hưng urged authorities in provinces and cities from Quảng Trị northward, along with relevant ministries and agencies, to take urgent measures to ensure public safety and minimise damage caused by natural disasters.
HCM City is speeding up investment in its solid waste transfer infrastructure, with the construction of eight fully enclosed waste transfer stations, scheduled to break ground this year to overhaul urban waste collection and transportation.