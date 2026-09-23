Saudi Arabia and Việt Nam: growing relations and new horizons for joint cooperation

H.E. Thamer Algosaibi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wrote to Việt Nam News for the country’s National Day.

On September 23, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its 96th National Day — a cherished occasion that brings Saudis together in pride as we reflect on our history, national identity and the remarkable journey of nation-building that began with the unification of the Kingdom by the founding King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud — may Allah have mercy on him.

Under this year’s theme, 'Our Pride Lies in Our Nature', we celebrate the enduring qualities that have distinguished Saudi society across generations: authenticity, courage, determination, generosity, hospitality and forward-looking vision. Deeply rooted in our society, these values have shaped the Kingdom’s journey and continue to inspire its progress towards the future.

As we commemorate the Kingdom’s unification, we also take pride in the achievements of Saudi Vision 2030, which has transformed national aspirations into tangible progress under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister — may Allah protect them. In 2025, the Saudi economy grew by 4.5 per cent, marking its highest annual growth rate in three years, while non-oil exports reached a record US$166 billion — up almost 157 per cent from 2016. In the tourism area, domestic and international visitors reached 123 million in 2025, almost twice the number recorded in 2016.

The Kingdom also advanced from 39th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking in 2018 to 17th in 2025, and ranked 22nd globally in the World Happiness Report.

These achievements reflect a profound national transformation driven by ambition and determination, with an aim of building a more diversified, innovative and sustainable economy while enhancing quality of life and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as an influential and responsible partner in the international community.

Saudi Arabia and Việt Nam: growing relations

It is with great pleasure that, on this national occasion, I reflect on the ever-growing relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. Built on friendship, mutual respect and shared interests, our relations have gained significant momentum in recent years through frequent exchanges of delegations at various levels, along with tremendous efforts to advance agreements and memoranda of understanding that will further deepen our relationship and open new prospects for cooperation.

Economic cooperation is a particularly important area of this growing relationship. Trade volume increased by over 8 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024, and by nearly 65 per cent compared to 2021. Saudi Arabia has become one of Việt Nam's leading economic partners in the Middle East, with significant opportunities to expand cooperation in investment, energy, industry, technology, agriculture, the Halal economy and other promising sectors

Tourism and people-to-people exchanges are also flourishing. More Saudi visitors are discovering Việt Nam’s rich culture, natural beauty and warm hospitality, while Vietnamese visitors are warmly welcomed in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom today offers an exceptional experience that combines authentic heritage, vibrant society and rapid transformation, from the historic sites of Diriyah and AlUla to the stunning Red Sea coast, breathtaking landscapes, dynamic cities and rich cultural traditions.

Our relations also extend beyond the bilateral level. Saudi Arabia and Việt Nam share a strong commitment to strengthening the relations and connections between GCC and ASEAN through their active engagement in ASEAN–GCC frameworks.

Looking ahead, our two countries have significant potential to further deepen and expand bilateral ties. As dynamic and rapidly developing economies, both are pursuing ambitious national visions focused on diversification, innovation and sustainable development. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Việt Nam’s development visions toward 2030 and 2045 provide a strong foundation for aligning our priorities, leveraging our respective strengths, and building a more strategic and mutually beneficial relationship.

I am confident that the strong political will of our respective leadership, together with growing engagement among government authorities, businesses and our peoples, will take our relations to new heights and create new opportunities for development and prosperity in both countries.

On this occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to the leaders and people of Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for their warm sentiments towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people. I wish Việt Nam continued progress and prosperity, and our bilateral relations further growth and flourishing, thereby strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two friendly countries and peoples. VNS