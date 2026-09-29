Việt Nam wins Asia's Leading Destination at World Travel Awards

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam was named Asia's Leading Destination and Asia's Leading Heritage Destination of 2026, while many of the country's localities were also honoured in the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Held on September 27 in the Maldives, the awards ceremony marked the third leg of the Grand Tour 2026, a global search for the finest travel and tourism organisations.

The Southeast Asian country won the title thanks to its network of direct international flights, pristine beaches, idyllic islands, ancient treasures, UNESCO wonders, breathtaking landscapes, legendary cuisine and vibrant festivals alive with tradition.

Favourable visa policies, including bilateral visa exemptions for selected countries, 45-day unilateral visa-free access for travellers from 24 nations and exclusive waivers for celebrities and distinguished guests, also make travel to Việt Nam convenient for many around the world.

For longer journeys, visitors can easily obtain 90-day e-visas available for all nationalities, making entry smoother and more accessible.

Việt Nam has taken the Asia's Leading Destination title every year since 2017 except for 2020, while it has previously won several World's Leading Heritage Destination titles.

Several localities in Việt Nam were also honoured at the ceremony.

Tà Xùa Commune in Sơn La Province was named Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination 2026, while Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in Quảng Trị Province won Asia's Leading National Park 2026 and Việt Nam's Leading Nature Destination 2026.

Taking part in this category for the first time, Tà Xùa was listed as one of the best destinations for cloud hunting in the northern mountains of Việt Nam.

Blessed with pristine beauty and unspoiled nature, Tà Xùa captivates the hearts of travellers. Its towering mountains rise above a sea of white clouds, creating a breathtaking landscape that seems to stretch endlessly into the horizon.

However, witnessing this magical scenery is a matter of luck, making cloud hunting in Tà Xùa a truly memorable experience. For those fortunate enough to see it, the moment becomes a beautiful chapter of their journey and a cherished image of this remote mountain region.

Meanwhile, Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng held onto its titles after being honoured for the first time in 2025.

Holding a prestigious triad of UNESCO accolades as a World Natural Heritage site, a trans-boundary World Heritage property and a World Biosphere Reserve, the park is not only a source of profound national pride for Quảng Trị and Việt Nam, but also a top-tier destination for nature enthusiasts, adventurers and experiential travellers.

The awards reaffirm the destination's international appeal, underpinned by its distinctive karst landscapes, spectacular cave and underground river systems and rich biodiversity.

Mộc Châu Ward, also from Sơn La, took the title of Asia's Leading Regional Nature Destination 2026 for the fifth year in a row.

Situated on a massive plateau 80km long, 25km wide and rising over 1,000m above sea level, the so-called 'Green Pearl' delivers a host of nature’s wonders: mountains, rivers, waterfalls, caves, an abundance of flowers and breathtaking apricot, plum and peach blossoms.

Living harmoniously with this natural wonderland are 12 indigenous ethnic groups, their cultural practices very much on display in daily life and through myriad festivals.

HCM City was called out three times as Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination, Asia's Leading City Tourist Board and Asia's Leading Festival and Event Destination, while Hà Nội was Asia's Leading City Break Destination.

Đà Nẵng didn't win a title as a city, but many local destinations and enterprises won people's votes. Among those were seven Asia-level awards and six awards in the Việt Nam categories.

Other titles for Việt Nam included Asia's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction, Asia's Leading Airline Brand, Asia's Leading Beach Resort, Asia's Leading Conference Hotel and Asia's Leading Luxury Resort and Spa. — VNS