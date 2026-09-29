Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Digitalisation helps keep ethnic heritage alive

September 29, 2026 - 11:47
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has introduced a platform for managing the national cultural heritage database.

 

  

Mông girls dance in colourful costumes at the Gầu Tào Festival in Tuyên Quang Province. — Photo mia.vn

HÀ NỘI — Digitalisation is creating new opportunities to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Việt Nam’s ethnic communities, while experts stress the need to ensure that culture remains at the centre.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has emphasised that safeguarding living heritage does not mean keeping it in an unchanged state, but ensuring that the knowledge and skills associated with it continue to be transmitted and recreated in community life.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a platform to manage the national cultural heritage database. However, experts say ethnic cultures have distinctive characteristics that require appropriate infrastructure and specialised approaches to data management and digitalisation.

They recommend that each digitisation project involve artisans, village elders, respected community members and the wider community from the selection and documentation of materials to their interpretation and decisions on what information should be made public and what should remain for internal use.

Experts also call for stronger legal mechanisms to protect copyright and interests arising from ethnic cultural data. Such mechanisms should clarify who has the right to access and use the data and how those who preserve culture, including artisans and communities, can benefit when it is used for commercial purposes.

Greater attention should also be paid to digital cultural education among ethnic youth, who are both recipients of cultural knowledge and creators of digital content. Training in filming, audio recording, digital storytelling, data preservation and responsible AI use can help develop a new generation of cultural practitioners.

The approach is consistent with Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of national development. Properly managed, digitalisation can help preserve cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for communities and contributing to sustainable development. — VNS

NQ57 culture digital transformation science technology

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Jellyfish dishes impress visitors to Quy Nhơn

Jellyfish, or sứa in Vietnamese, is not exclusive to Quy Nhơn, but it’s more common in this area than most other regions. The jellyfish is cut into bite-sized pieces and served either raw or in a hot broth. Either way, its flavour is more subtle than its texture, with a delicate, briny taste of seawater as the most prominent note.
Life & Style

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng wins two World Travel Awards 2026 honours

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park was named Asia's Leading National Park 2026 and Vietnam's Leading Nature Destination 2026. The awards reaffirm the destination's international appeal, underpinned by its distinctive karst landscapes, spectacular cave and underground river systems, and rich biodiversity.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom