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Việt Nam strengthens tourism profile with WTA 2026 honours

October 02, 2026 - 10:04
In the 2026 edition, Việt Nam won the title of Asia's Leading Destination for the eighth time and Asia's Leading Heritage Destination for the fourth time.

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been honoured with two major titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA), namely Asia's Leading Destination and Asia's Leading Heritage Destination, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT)'s Tourism Information Centre.

Việt Nam is named Asia's Leading Destination for the eighth time and Asia's Leading Heritage Destination for the fourth time at the 2026 World Travel Awards. — VNA/VNS Photo

The accolades underscore the growing appeal of Việt Nam's tourism at one of the world's most prestigious international tourism awards.

Hà Nội was named Asia's Leading City Break Destination, while Hồ Chí Minh City continued to demonstrate its strength in urban tourism, winning Asia's Leading Festival & Event Destination and Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination. The Hồ Chí Minh City Department of Tourism was also named Asia's Leading City Tourist Board.

Sơn La province had two representatives honoured, with Tà Xùa named Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination and Mộc Châu recognised as Asia's Leading Regional Nature Destination.

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng in Quảng Trị province was named Asia's Leading National Park, while Tam Chúc in Ninh Bình province received the title of Asia's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction.

VNAT said the results reflect the increasingly diverse appeal of Vietnamese tourism, spanning major cities and event hubs as well as natural, cultural and heritage destinations. Việt Nam's strength is no longer concentrated in a particular group of products, but is increasingly reflected across culture, heritage, nature, resorts, urban tourism, events and business travel, it said.

Improving service capacity

The WTA, established in 1993, honours destinations, organisations and businesses in tourism and travel through awards across various regions and categories, including destinations, airlines, accommodation, travel businesses and tourism management and promotion agencies.

Alongside destinations, a number of well-known Vietnamese tourism brands in the hotel, resort, aviation and travel sectors were also honoured in leading Asian categories this year.

Vietnam Airlines won two titles – Asia's Leading Airline - Customer Experience and Asia's Leading Airline - Premium Economy Class. Sun Group was named Asia's Leading Integrated Tourism Group, while Sunset Town in Phú Quốc received the title of Asia's Leading Tourism Development Project.

Vân Đồn International Airport was recognised as Asia's Leading Regional Airport, while Hạ Long International Cruise Port was named Asia's Leading Cruise Port. Vietravel won the title of Asia's Leading Tour Operator, while Sun World Ba Na Hills was named Asia's Leading Theme Park.

Vietnamese brands also featured prominently in resort categories. InterContinental Đà Nẵng Sun Peninsula Resort was named Asia's Leading Luxury Resort, Salinda Resort Phú Quốc received the title of Asia's Leading Boutique Beach Resort, and Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort was named Asia's Leading Villa Resort.

The simultaneous recognition of Vietnamese destinations, tourism authorities and service providers at the WTA 2026 reflects the growing competitiveness of the country's tourism ecosystem, in which destination quality is increasingly supported by service capacity and visitor experiences.

According to VNAT, the continued recognition of Vietnamese destinations and tourism businesses at the WTA comes as the country's tourism competitiveness makes positive progress in international rankings.

The awards demonstrate that Việt Nam's tourism appeal is being recognised across a broad range of areas, from national, urban and heritage destinations to nature-based attractions and tourism products and services, further strengthening the country's presence on the regional and international tourism map. — VNA/VNS

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