VN-Index fall for five days in a row

HÀ NỘI — The stock market closed the week on a negative notes, with the VN-Index extending its falling streak to the fifth day, while foreign investors also net sold a significant amount on the main exchange.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index dropped nearly 11.6 points to 1,737.71 points. The benchmark had lost over 41 points this week.

The breadth of the market was negative as the number of decliners surpassed that of gainers by 216 to 90. Liquidity, however, improved from the previous session, increasing to nearly VNĐ19.2 trillion (US$738 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on the HoSE, also dipped 14.58 points to 1,875.99 points. Within the VN30 basket, up to 22 stocks ticked down while five inched up and three stayed flat.

Oil and banking stocks were the market biggest dragger today. Particularly, PV Gas (GAS) fell 3.9 per cent, erasing 1.56 points from the benchmark index.

It was followed by Techcombank (TCB), LPBank (LPB), BIDV (BID) and PetroVietnam Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR). Those stocks lost 1.8-4.3 per cent, reducing the index by a total of 4.13 points.

Notably, PNJ shares of Phu Nhuan Jewellery contiued their downtrend, logging its floor price for a fifth straight day. PNJ posted loss of nearly 25 per cent this week.

The VN-Index's loss was capped by gains in Vingroup (VIC). The conglomerate's shares soared over 1.8 per cent on Friday, contributing nearly 6.7 points to the VN-Index.

Similarly, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) decreased 1.9 points to 266.75 points. Over 39 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth more than VNĐ586.9 billion.

Adding pressure on the market, foreign investors continued to be net sellers on both main exchanges. They net sold over VNĐ3.3 trillion on the HoSE, the strongest net selling session in over three months, while offloading VNĐ13.5 billion on the HNX.

PNJ recorded an exceptionally heavy net sell-off as foreign selling topped over VNĐ1.2 trillion. HDBank (HDB) also faced substaintial foreign selling, with a net sell value of more than VNĐ1 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS