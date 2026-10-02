Agro-forestry-fishery exports poised to reach 2026 target

HÀ NỘI — Agricultural, forestry and fishery exports are poised to reach the sector's US$74 million target for the full year after robust nine-month shipments, according to an update from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Exports reached an estimated $56.3 billion in the first nine months, up 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, while the sector recorded a trade surplus of $16.9 billion, up 7.4 per cent, the ministry said.

The ministry said the sector had maintained positive growth despite an uncertain global market, fluctuations in raw material and fuel prices and increasingly stringent quality and standards requirements.

Exports in September alone were estimated at $6.5 billion, up 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

Agricultural exports totalled $29.3 billion in the first nine months, up 3.1 per cent, while forestry exports rose 7.6 per cent to nearly $14.4 billion and fishery exports increased 12.3 per cent to $9.2 billion.

Asia remained Việt Nam's largest export market for key agricultural, forestry and fishery products, accounting for 49.4 per cent of total exports, followed by the Americas with 22.2 per cent and Europe at 13.5 per cent.

China, the US and Japan were the three largest individual markets, with shares of 24.4 per cent, 19.8 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

Among key products, coffee exports rose 15.4 per cent in volume to 1.4 million tonnes but fell 7.3 per cent in value to $6.54 billion as average prices dropped nearly 20 per cent. Fruit and vegetable exports, meanwhile, surged nearly 20 per cent to $7.35 billion, with China accounting for about 63 per cent of the total.

Cashew exports edged down 2 per cent in volume but increased 2 per cent in value to $3.9 billion, while pepper shipments rose 15 per cent in volume and 10.2 per cent in value to 214,400 tonnes and $1.4 billion, respectively. China, the US and the Netherlands were the largest cashew markets.

Rice and rubber exports both declined, with rice falling 6.1 per cent in volume and 10.9 per cent in value to 6.4 million tonnes and $3.11 billion, and rubber dropping 16.2 per cent in volume and 4.4 per cent in value to about 1.1 million tonnes and $2.18 billion. The Philippines took 40.9 per cent of rice exports, while China accounted for 58.7 per cent of rubber shipments.

Fishery exports rose 12.3 per cent to $9.17 billion, with China, the US and Japan accounting for 23.7 per cent, 15.7 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

Exports of wood and wood products reached nearly $13.43 billion, up 7.3 per cent. The US remained the largest market, accounting for 50.1 per cent, followed by China and Japan.

On the import side, Việt Nam imported about $39.4 billion worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first nine months, up 8 per cent from a year earlier.

Nguyễn Xuân Chinh, chief of the ministry's office, said production and export management will need to closely follow market conditions as weather patterns remain unpredictable and importing markets impose stricter requirements on technical standards, food safety, quarantine, traceability, environmental protection and sustainability.

To meet the $74 billion export target, the sector will need to focus on product quality, deeper processing, branding, the development of raw material production areas and compliance with importing markets' standards, he said.

Việt Nam will also need to maintain traditional markets while accelerating negotiations to open new markets, Chinh added.

Deputy Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp said the ministry would step up negotiations to open export markets for Vietnamese agricultural products and develop a branding programme for Vietnamese agricultural products through 2035.

The ministry will also complete a database for managing fishing vessels and strengthen efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, while improving forecasting and early-warning systems and preparing for extreme weather and El Niño conditions for the rest of 2026 and through 2027. — VNS